Aegon exits UK after 200 years as £2bn deal hands business to Standard Life

Aegon sells its UK arm to Standard Life in a £2bn deal.

The move is part of a broader shift towards the US market.

The combined group will serve 16 million customers with £480bn in assets.

After nearly two centuries of presence, Aegon is stepping away from the UK market. The company has agreed to sell its UK business to Standard Life in a deal valued at about £2bn, marking a significant shift in its global strategy.

The transaction brings together two large pensions and savings businesses, creating a combined group with around 16 million customers and £480bn ($651bn) in assets under administration. For Aegon, the move is less about the UK itself and more about where it wants to be next.

Aegon’s UK arm has deep roots. It traces back to 1831, when it was founded in Edinburgh as Scottish Equitable. The Dutch group acquired it in 1998 and later rebranded it under the Aegon name.

That long history is now giving way to a sharper focus on the US. The company is in the process of moving its headquarters and legal base there, with plans to rebrand fully as Transamerica by January 1, 2028. Around 70 per cent of Aegon’s business already comes from its US operations, making the shift more of a consolidation than a sudden change.

Lard Friese, Aegon’s chief executive, reportedly said the deal is a key step in its ambition to become a leading US life insurance and retirement group. The sale is also expected to free up capital, which the company plans to use to reduce debt and return cash to shareholders.

Standard Life scales up quietly

For Standard Life, the deal is about scale. The company, part of the FTSE 100 and previously known as Phoenix Group, is paying £750m in cash and issuing 181.1 million shares to Aegon, giving the Dutch group a 15.3 per cent stake in the combined business.

That makes Aegon the largest shareholder in Standard Life, with the right to appoint a non-executive director. The deal is expected to complete by the end of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

Andy Briggs, chief executive of Standard Life, reportedly said the acquisition would accelerate its ambition to become the UK’s leading retirement savings and income provider. The company expects the deal to boost operating cash generation by about £160m a year.

There is also a cost angle. Standard Life plans to deliver around £110m in annual cost savings over time, with more than half expected by 2029. While Briggs indicated there would be some impact on jobs, he suggested it would be more limited compared to typical deals of this size.

A changing shape of the industry

The deal also reflects how the UK pensions and savings market is consolidating. Standard Life has been building its position over several years, including its earlier acquisition of Standard Life’s insurance business for £3bn in 2018 and its recent rebrand.

At the same time, Aegon’s exit underlines a broader trend. Large financial groups are increasingly focusing on markets where they already have scale, rather than maintaining a spread of operations across regions.

Aegon’s UK asset management business will remain part of its global operations and continue to partner with the enlarged group, suggesting the exit is not a complete break but a strategic reshaping.

For customers, the immediate impact may not be obvious. The bigger question is how the combined group will balance scale with service, particularly as integration begins and cost savings are rolled out.

For Aegon, however, the direction is clearer. After nearly 200 years in the UK, the focus is shifting firmly across the Atlantic.