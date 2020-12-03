Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjana Sanghi starrer OM starts rolling

Murtuza Iqbal







A few weeks ago, it was announced that Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen in an action film titled OM – The Battle Within. Later, the makers had announced that Dil Bechara fame actress Sanjana Sanghi will be seen opposite Aditya in the film.

Today, the shooting of the film has kickstarted, and Ahmed Khan, who is co-producing the movie, took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. He tweeted, “Lights. Camera. Mahurat for #OM: The Battle Within begins! ⭐ing #AdityaRoyKapur and @sanjanasanghi96 , the action thriller is produced by @ZeeStudios_ , @khan_ahmedasas , and @shairaahmedkhan and directed by @itskapilverma ! #Summer2021 #ShootBegins @PaperdollEnt.”

OM is co-produced by Zee Studios and it is directed by Kapil Verma. The makers have not yet officially announced the release date, but reportedly, the film will hit the big screens in the second half of 2021.







Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in Ludo which released on Netflix a few weeks ago. Talking about Sanjana Sanghi, the actress made her debut as a lead in this year’s release Dil Bechara. The film, which was Sushant’s last movie, got a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar.

Well, it will be interesting to see this new jodi of Aditya and Sanjana on the big screen in OM.











