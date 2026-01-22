ADHD medication use among UK women surges twentyfold in just over a decade, study finds

Highlights

Women aged 25 and over show 20-fold increase in ADHD medication use since 2010.

UK sees highest relative increase across five European countries studied.

NHS overspending £164m yearly on ADHD services amid rising private assessments.

Women in the UK are driving an unprecedented surge in ADHD medication use, with prescriptions rising more than twentyfold among those aged 25 and over since 2010, according to new research from the University of Oxford.

The study, published in the Lancet Regional Health – Europe journal, examined electronic health records from five European countries and found the UK experienced the sharpest overall increase, with ADHD medication prevalence rising more than threefold from 0.12 per cent to 0.39 per cent between 2010 and 2023.

Amongst adults aged 25 and above, the figures are particularly striking. Prevalence jumped from 0.01 per cent in 2010 to 0.20 per cent in 2023, representing a twentyfold increase for women and fifteenfold for men.

"We observed a consistent increase in ADHD medication use across Europe, but the most striking changes were among adults, especially women," told lead study author Xintong Li to The Guardian.

"These findings likely reflect growing awareness and diagnosis of adult ADHD, but they also raise important questions about long-term treatment patterns and care needs."

The research tracked five medications including methylphenidate, dexamphetamine, lisdexamfetamine, atomoxetine and guanfacine across Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK.

While ADHD medication use remained higher among males, the sex gap narrowed over time and with increasing age.

NHS cost pressures

Despite the surge, researchers noted medication use rates remain much lower than estimated ADHD prevalence, which affects approximately 8 per cent of children and adolescents and 3 per cent of adults globally.

This suggests a substantial proportion of those with ADHD may not be receiving medication.

The findings come as the NHS faces a £164m annual overspend on ADHD services, with spending on private assessments more than tripling over three years. Total NHS spending on ADHD services is expected to be more than double existing budgets.

Professor Daniel Prieto-Alhambra, a senior study author, emphasised the importance of the research for healthcare planning.

"These data can help health systems anticipate demand and reduce the risk of future medication shortages, while also highlighting populations that may need closer monitoring," he told The Guardian.

The study highlights growing recognition of ADHD as a lifelong condition requiring sustained healthcare system support.