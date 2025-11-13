Skip to content
Adele makes acting debut in Tom Ford’s 'Cry to Heaven' after walking away from music spotlight

The singer joins Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Colin Firth in Ford’s bold Anne Rice adaptation set in 18th-century Italy.

Adele

Adele set to star in Tom Ford’s new period drama Cry to Heaven filmed across London and Rome

Pooja Pillai
Nov 13, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Adele is finally making her move into films. The singer will appear in Cry to Heaven, the third feature from fashion designer and director Tom Ford. The story comes from Anne Rice’s novel set in 18th century Italy and follows two men brought together by music, a Venetian nobleman and a castrato singer from Calabria.

Adele steps into a new world

Adele had often hinted that acting might be in her future. After her Las Vegas shows wrapped last year, she said she wanted time away from music. “I’d love to act after working with Xavier,” she told fans, referring to filmmaker Xavier Dolan who directed Hello. She was once linked to his film The Death and Life of John F. Donovan but did not appear in the final cut.

This time, she is confirmed. The production is already in pre-production stages, with work planned in London and Rome early next year. The cast also includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Paul Bettany, Colin Firth, Thandiwe Newton, Mark Strong, and 15-year-old Owen Cooper, who won an Emmy for Netflix’s Adolescence.

Tom Ford returns to film

Tom Ford is back behind the camera after a long break. He has written the script himself and will make the film through his own company, Fade to Black. Ford’s earlier work, A Single Man and Nocturnal Animals both stood out for how clean they looked and how tightly they were made.

He is 64 now and last year he said he wanted to devote the next part of his life to cinema. “I loved making films,” he told GQ. “It was the most fun I have ever had. Fashion is a younger man’s game, and I am ready to move on.”

A story of art and identity

Cry to Heaven will bring together Ford’s detailed visual world and Rice’s layered storytelling. Her novel explores ambition, betrayal and the extremes of art. The film’s world of opera, filled with beauty and cruelty, offers the kind of rich material Ford is known to handle well.

The film will also feature Daryl McCormack, Hunter Schafer and George MacKay. Filming kicks off in January with the full cast on set. The plan is to have it ready for cinemas sometime late next year.

Anne Rice’s stories are back in demand lately. Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches have already found new audiences, and Cry to Heaven looks set to follow that path, but this time with Adele right in the centre of it.

