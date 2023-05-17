Accrington man charged after pregnant woman dies in car crash

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A 22-year-old man from Accrington has been charged following his suspected involvement in a car crash in Bury last week in which a pregnant woman died.



Adil Iqbal, arrested at the scene of Saturday’s (13) accident on M66, appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Wednesday (17).



Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, who suffered grievous injuries in the crash, died in a hospital on Monday (15) after fighting for life for two days.



Her sons Tommy (9) and Rocky (2) and her nephew Tobias Welby (4) were also injured in the crash.



Iqbal, of Hope Street, who was at the wheel of a BMW which collided with Jules-Hough’s car, has been charged with causing death and injuries by dangerous driving.



Greater Manchester Police have appealed to the public to share any information on the crash with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by calling 0161 856 4741.



A GoFundMe page set up to help Jules-Hough’s family said Tommy and Tobias were in induced comas in intensive care. Close to £44,000 was raised as of Wednesday afternoon to support the accident victims.



Police said specialist officers and support services were supporting Jules-Hough’s family.