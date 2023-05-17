Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

Accrington man charged after pregnant woman dies in car crash

Adil Iqbal, arrested at the scene of Saturday’s (13) accident on M66, appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Wednesday (17)

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A 22-year-old man from Accrington has been charged following his suspected involvement in a car crash in Bury last week in which a pregnant woman died.

Adil Iqbal, arrested at the scene of Saturday’s (13) accident on M66, appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates Court on Wednesday (17).

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, who suffered grievous injuries in the crash, died in a hospital on Monday (15) after fighting for life for two days.

Her sons Tommy (9) and Rocky (2) and her nephew Tobias Welby (4) were also injured in the crash.

Iqbal, of Hope Street, who was at the wheel of a BMW which collided with Jules-Hough’s car, has been charged with causing death and injuries by dangerous driving.

Greater Manchester Police have appealed to the public to share any information on the crash with the Serious Collision Investigation Unit by calling 0161 856 4741.

A GoFundMe page set up to help Jules-Hough’s family said Tommy and Tobias were in induced comas in intensive care. Close to £44,000 was raised as of Wednesday afternoon to support the accident victims.

Police said specialist officers and support services were supporting Jules-Hough’s family.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Rahul Gandhi to address Indian-Americans in New York
PAKISTAN
Imran Khan’s party blames spy agencies for Pakistan violence
News
Australia cancels Quad meeting after Biden visit postponement
News
Britons shouldn’t feel guilty about country’s past: Braverman
UK
London sees record housing starts as Sadiq Khan seeks to address ‘crisis’
UK
Sudha Murty: UK immigration staff stunned as I gave ’10 Downing Street’ as my address
PAKISTAN
Pakistan high court extends bail for Imran Khan
News
Brexit was not a failure, says UK
PAKISTAN
16 killed in Pakistan tribal clash over coal-rich mountains
News
US calls on India to condemn religious violence
News
India-UK trade agreement: Next round of talks in June
News
Asian gang convicted in UK for fake pharma drug factory
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW