  • Thursday, April 04, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Abu Dhabi Hindu temple sees 350,000 footfall in just one month of inauguration

The temple is built by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on a 27-acre site in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba, off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway.

The Abu Dhabi Hindu temple boasts architectural features that reflect both Indian and Emirati influences. (Photo credit: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

The temple, which is the first stone Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, saw maximum footfall, especially on the weekends, in just a month of inauguration. The temple, built with a similar architecture to India’s Ram Mandir, was inaugurated by India’s Modi in February and was opened to the public on March 1.

“In the first month, there were approximately 350,000 devotees and visitors, 50,000 of whom visited each weekend (Saturday–Sunday). It’s important to note that on Mondays, the mandir conducts private prayers and is closed to visitors, meaning the complex was accessible for only 27 out of the 31 days in March,” a temple spokesperson said.

The temple is built by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha on a 27-acre site in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba, off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway for 700 crore (£6,62,88,943). The interesting part is that it was constructed with 18 lakh bricks and 1.8 lakh cubic metres of sandstone sourced directly from a state in India, Rajasthan. This temple has been built in the Nagara style of architecture, similar to Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, making it the largest BAPS temple in all of the Gulf region.

“Every evening from Tuesday to Sunday, Ganga aarti is performed at 7.30 pm on the banks of the Swaminarayan ghat, which has been created using holy water from Ganga and Yamuna transported from India. Since the temple is on the outskirts and in the middle of a desert, public bus service from the city has been started for weekends to allow visitors to easily come to the temple,” the spokesperson said.

Modi (L) and BAPS leader Mahant Swami Maharaj (R) inaugurate the Middle East’s largest Hindu temple. (Photo credit: Getty images)

During Modi’s 2015 visit to the UAE, the nation allocated land for a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. This marked a significant diplomatic event, as Modi was the first Indian Prime Minister to visit in 34 years. Construction began in 2019, with the UAE donating the land. The temple’s architecture incorporates seven spires representing the UAE’s emirates, along with carvings of camels and falcons to symbolise the host country.

The Abu Dhabi Hindu temple boasts architectural features that reflect both Indian and Emirati influences. Alongside revered animals from Indian mythology like elephants, camels, and lions, the temple incorporates the UAE’s national bird, the falcon, to honour the host country. Depictions of stories from various global civilisations, including Indian epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata, adorn its walls.

Constructed with materials sourced from India, the outer walls feature sandstone, while the interior boasts white Italian marble intricately carved with columns and walls. Notable elements include two domes named the “Dome of Peace” and “Dome of Harmony,” along with 402 pillars and other dome-like structures.

Utilising ancient architectural techniques alongside modern innovations, the temple incorporates over 300 sensors for temperature and seismic monitoring, fly ash in the foundation to reduce carbon footprints, and nano heat-resistant tiles. Skilled artisans from Rajasthan and Gujarat crafted the temple’s exquisite marble carvings, with more than 25,000 stone pieces assembled against a backdrop of sandstone.

Related Stories

News
Muslim community members decline White House Iftar invite: reports
News
Superbug outbreak linked to eye drops from India
News
Reform UK drops two more candidates over racist comments on social media
News
Balmoral Castle in Scottish highlands to be opened to public this summer
News
Olympic medallist Vijender Singh joins Modi’s party from Congress
News
Cambridge-educated former Indian prime minister retires
HEADLINE STORY
How Cambodia’s ‘cyber slave’ industry exploits south Asians
News
Singapore reports surge in scams targeting migrant maids
UK
Kolkata graduate among finalists in BBC quiz contest
UK
Survey: Tories set for heavy election defeat
News
First batch of Indian construction workers leave for Israel
News
Former top court judges call for halting arms sales to Israel

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW