Abhishek Bachchan rejects divorce rumours, says he won’t tolerate ‘manufactured rubbish’ about his family

He says he will challenge any false claim involving his wife, daughter or parents

Abhishek Bachchan

He explains that such speculation does not affect him because he and Aishwarya know the truth of their relationship

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranDec 11, 2025
Highlights

  • Actor calls speculation about his marriage to Aishwarya Rai “malicious” and “false”
  • Says he speaks up only when he feels boundaries are crossed
  • Shares how Aishwarya raises their daughter Aaradhya with clarity and balance
  • Psychotherapist says his firm stance reflects boundary-setting and protection of personal privacy

Abhishek dismisses speculation

Abhishek Bachchan has spoken firmly against rumours about his marriage to Aishwarya Rai, calling the talk “falsehood” and “manufactured rubbish”. He says the stories are neither factual nor harmless and have followed the couple for years.

He explains that such speculation does not affect him because he and Aishwarya know the truth of their relationship. “We go back to a happy and healthy family, which is most important,” he says. While he respects the press, he adds that the media “tends to get it wrong a lot of times”.

‘Off-limits’ when it comes to family

Speaking on a podcast with Peeping Moon, the Kaalidhar Laapata actor says he expects a degree of responsibility when personal matters are discussed. He notes that people often forget they are speaking about a real family.

He says he will challenge any false claim involving his wife, daughter or parents. “Say as you will. Talk about my family, you have to deal with me,” he says, emphasising that he will only clarify matters when he feels it is necessary.

Abhishek adds that he does not see the need to explain himself regularly because he believes he has “never done anything wrong”.

Aaradhya’s upbringing

The actor also speaks about how Aishwarya has raised their daughter Aaradhya, now 14. He says she is aware of outside noise but does not treat it as important. Aaradhya does not have a phone, and friends contact her through her mother’s number.

He adds that Aishwarya has taught her not to believe everything she reads, and the family maintains complete honesty with each other.

Their early connection and views on marriage

Abhishek clarifies that he did not meet Aishwarya on the set of Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke. Their first meeting was over dinner arranged by Bobby Deol, whom he calls a close friend.

He also rejects the idea that marriage reduces fan following, saying his own experience shows the opposite. The couple celebrate 18 years together, and he calls Aishwarya an example of how such assumptions are mistaken.

On how marriage shapes choices, Abhishek says that life circumstances naturally change priorities. Becoming a father, he says, has strengthened his sense of responsibility. He believes actors must evolve rather than view themselves as above growth.

Expert view: ‘Setting boundaries’

Psychotherapist Dhara Ghuntla says Abhishek’s strong response reflects boundary-setting in the face of repeated speculation. Rejecting untrue stories, she says, helps him maintain emotional stability and autonomy.

She adds that public figures often face misinformation they cannot correct quickly, and normalising intrusive gossip can harm mental wellbeing for anyone subjected to such scrutiny.

