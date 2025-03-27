Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

King’s College plants cherry tree to honour student killed in accident

As a lasting tribute, the university placed a cherry tree outside St Mary’s Le Strand, surrounded by the messages and floral tributes left by mourners.

King’s College plants cherry tree to honour student killed in accident

Aalia Mahomed

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 27, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

A VIGIL was held on Tuesday (25) at King’s College London to honour the memory of Aalia Mahomed, a 20-year-old student killed in a van collision near the Strand.

Friends, classmates, and staff gathered at the Strand Quad in a solemn ceremony, remembering Mahomed’s life and offering their support to her family.

As a lasting tribute, the university placed a cherry tree outside St Mary’s Le Strand, surrounded by the messages and floral tributes left by mourners.

According to the college, the tree will be planted permanently in her memory.

In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police, Mahomed’s family described her as a “kind and beautiful soul” and “a ray of sunshine.”

They expressed their grief, saying, “Aalia was a bright, kind, and beautiful soul, who brought joy and laughter to everyone. She was a ray of sunshine in our lives and will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Her light will always live on in our memories, and her smile will be our strength as we get through this difficult time.”

Professor Shitij Kapur, KCL’s vicechancellor and president, said, “A senseless tragedy struck our campus on Tuesday – a tragedy that has led to the loss of life of one of our students, Aalia Mahomed. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we offer them our deepest condolences.”

Flowers, candles, and handwritten notes have been placed at the site of the collision. Messages such as “Rest in peace,” “Heartbreaking,” and “You were taken too soon” reflect the sorrow of those mourning her loss.

Mahomed, a second-year physics and philosophy student, was fatally struck last Tuesday (18) in central London. The incident occurred around 11.40am near the King’s College campus when a van hit three pedestrians. Despite the efforts of emergency crews, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were injured – a 27-year-old woman, also a KCL student, remains in hospital in a serious condition, while a 23-year-old man has since been discharged.

The van driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of drug-driving offences. He has since been released on bail with conditions.

Chief superintendent Thomas Naughton of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command described the investigation as “complex” and said it “remains a priority to ensure justice for those affected.”

Police are continuing to gather CCTV footage and statements from witnesses who were at the scene. The area, which was cordoned off following the incident, has since reopened, though there remains an increased police presence as investigations continue.

​​aalia mahomedstrand accidentasian victimking’s college

Related News

submarine-crash-reuters
News

Six foreign tourists die after submarine sinks off Egypt’s Red Sea coast

EU Warns Citizens to Stockpile Essentials Amid War Concerns
UK

European Union urges citizens to stockpile food and supplies amid risk of war

Aishwarya Rai
Entertainment

Did Aishwarya Rai’s bouncer slap a bus driver after the car accident? Viral video sparks debate

Virat Kohli in a Turkish drama? Cricketer’s lookalike stuns fans and goes viral!
Entertainment

Virat Kohli in a Turkish drama? Cricketer’s lookalike stuns fans and goes viral!

More For You

Jonathan Reynolds hails role of faith at London Iftar reception

Jonathan Reynolds

Jonathan Reynolds hails role of faith at London Iftar reception

THE business and trade secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, paid tribute to the role of faith groups in the UK as he hosted an iftar reception in central London on Monday (24) evening.

Diplomats, community leaders, trade representatives and MPs attended the event as Reynolds hailed the contribution of British Muslims.

Keep ReadingShow less
Slough Council writes off £382,000 in unpaid business rates

Two companies that owed the money had dissolved, while a third – which owed the largest amount – had gone into liquidation.

CRM

Slough Council writes off £382,000 in unpaid business rates

Nick Clark

AN ‘eyewatering’ £382,000 in unpaid business rates has been written off by Slough Borough Council with the agreement of council leaders – with one branding the sum ‘frightening’.

Leading councillors voted to approve the write off last Monday (17), after all attempts to collect the debt – owed by just three companies – had been ‘exhausted’. Councillor Wal Chahal, responsible for finance, said: “It’s an eyewatering number to be writing off, it’s just frightening.

Keep ReadingShow less
Akshata Murty appointed trustee of Victoria and Albert Museum

Akshata Murty

Akshata Murty appointed trustee of Victoria and Albert Museum

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak’s wife, Akshata Murty, has been appointed as one of six new trustees to the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London.

In her new role, Murty will help in scrutinising and promoting the museum’s work, collaborating alongside current V&A chairman Tristram Hunt, it was announced last Friday (21).

Keep ReadingShow less
Dense fog warning

The visibility in certain areas may drop to less than 100 metres

Getty Images

Dense fog warning issued across parts of Britain, commuters urged to take caution

Commuters in parts of Britain are being warned to prepare for travel delays this morning due to dense fog affecting roads and transport networks. The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, cautioning drivers and passengers in several regions to expect challenging conditions.

The warning applies to eastern and western England, including the East Midlands, the East of England, the North East, the North West, and Yorkshire and Humber. The fog, which is expected to be particularly thick in some areas, could lead to reduced visibility and cause travel disruptions throughout the morning.

Keep ReadingShow less
Labour Government to Investigate Surge in Therapists & Diagnoses

Stephen Kinnock, the care minister, voiced concerns that a lack of regulation in the private sector

Getty Images

Labour government to investigate surge in therapists amid rise in diagnoses

Government officials are set to investigate whether counsellors and therapists are able to establish themselves too easily in the UK, amid a sharp increase in mental health diagnoses. Stephen Kinnock, the care minister, voiced concerns that a lack of regulation in the private sector might be contributing to an “exponential” rise in diagnoses of mental health conditions.

Speaking at the Pulse Live conference, Kinnock highlighted the ease with which individuals could set themselves up as therapists, expressing concern that the process requires minimal oversight or extensive training. He pointed to countries such as Sweden and the Netherlands, where counsellors are required to undergo six years of training before practising, and suggested that a similar approach may be needed in the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc