King’s College plants cherry tree to honour student killed in accident

A VIGIL was held on Tuesday (25) at King’s College London to honour the memory of Aalia Mahomed, a 20-year-old student killed in a van collision near the Strand.
Friends, classmates, and staff gathered at the Strand Quad in a solemn ceremony, remembering Mahomed’s life and offering their support to her family.
As a lasting tribute, the university placed a cherry tree outside St Mary’s Le Strand, surrounded by the messages and floral tributes left by mourners.
According to the college, the tree will be planted permanently in her memory.
In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police, Mahomed’s family described her as a “kind and beautiful soul” and “a ray of sunshine.”
They expressed their grief, saying, “Aalia was a bright, kind, and beautiful soul, who brought joy and laughter to everyone. She was a ray of sunshine in our lives and will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Her light will always live on in our memories, and her smile will be our strength as we get through this difficult time.”
Professor Shitij Kapur, KCL’s vicechancellor and president, said, “A senseless tragedy struck our campus on Tuesday – a tragedy that has led to the loss of life of one of our students, Aalia Mahomed. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we offer them our deepest condolences.”
Flowers, candles, and handwritten notes have been placed at the site of the collision. Messages such as “Rest in peace,” “Heartbreaking,” and “You were taken too soon” reflect the sorrow of those mourning her loss.
Mahomed, a second-year physics and philosophy student, was fatally struck last Tuesday (18) in central London. The incident occurred around 11.40am near the King’s College campus when a van hit three pedestrians. Despite the efforts of emergency crews, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others were injured – a 27-year-old woman, also a KCL student, remains in hospital in a serious condition, while a 23-year-old man has since been discharged.
The van driver, a 26-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of drug-driving offences. He has since been released on bail with conditions.
Chief superintendent Thomas Naughton of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command described the investigation as “complex” and said it “remains a priority to ensure justice for those affected.”
Police are continuing to gather CCTV footage and statements from witnesses who were at the scene. The area, which was cordoned off following the incident, has since reopened, though there remains an increased police presence as investigations continue.