Latest Stories

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How did a £70m postal fraud end with a £100 fine?

The wider fraud operation was led by Narinder Sandhu, 64, through Packpost International Ltd. Between 2008 and 2017, falsely categorised mail was sent through firms in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

Royal Mail

The fraud cost Royal Mail about £70 million.

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Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 17, 2026
Eastern Eye

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A POSTAL firm involved in a fraud that cost Royal Mail about £70 million has been ordered to repay more than £1m but was fined just £100 for its part in the conspiracy.

Global Express Worldwide Ltd, based in Slough, Berkshire, was ordered to pay £1,071,878.48 within three months of the judge's order on 12 August. It had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud.

The firm was “one of the principal companies used to carry out the fraud”, Southwark Crown Court previously heard. Judge Philip Bartle KC determined that it made more than £3m from criminal activity, the BBC reported.

The wider fraud operation was led by Narinder Sandhu, 64, through Packpost International Ltd. Between 2008 and 2017, falsely categorised mail was sent through firms in Berkshire and Buckinghamshire.

Global Express Worldwide director Balginder Sandhu, 49, was found not guilty. He has been the firm's sole director since 2010.

He was given time to consider whether to apply for directions concerning liability remaining on a mortgage for a flat in Thames Avenue, Windsor.

The judge also ordered no further action against Worldwide Transport Express Ltd, which admitted conspiracy to defraud and was dissolved in 2025.

global express worldwidepostal fraudroyal mailsouthwark crown court
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