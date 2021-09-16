Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570

News

7 soldiers, 5 militants killed in gun battle in Pakistan

A file photo of security personnel examining the site of a blast after a suicide bomber on a motorbike blew himself up near a checkpoint in the southwestern city of Quetta on September 5, 2021. (Photo by BANARAS KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

SEVEN Pakistani soldiers and five terrorists were killed in a gun battle in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan on Wednesday (15), the military said.

Based on a tip-off, the soldiers launched a cordon and search operation in the tribal district of South Waziristan near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Exchange of fire began near a private compound, where the seven soldiers were killed. The forces neutralised all the five militants in hiding, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Mehmud Khan expressed grief over the killed soldiers. The entire nation stands behind the armed forces in the war against terror, he said.

Incidents of terror have increased in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in recent months.

In July, at least 13 people, including nine Chinese, were killed in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A bus carrying Chinese engineers and workers to the site of the under-construction Dasu Dam exploded on July 14. The bus fell into a deep ravine after the explosion in the Upper Kohistan district.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Matching donor found for four-year-old east London girl who was given just weeks to live
News
‘We only have each other’: Bangladesh’s trans entrepreneurs create safe work spaces
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka prison minister quits after gun-toting claims
UK
Cross-party event held in UK Parliament to reflect on Anglo-Sikh history
News
Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel retain top jobs as Johnson shuffles Cabinet
News
TikTok star Jagmeet Singh courts youth vote in Canada election
UK
Man extradited from Pakistan remanded over wife’s murder
UK
Sri Lankan Tamil author in Booker Prize shortlist; Sunjeev Sahota misses out
US
“I love this place, I feel safe here,” says son of first hate…
SRI LANKA
Sri Lankan minister resigns after threatening to kill Tamil prisoners
UK
Labour’s shadow equalities and women’s ministers quit
HEADLINE STORY
Shamima Begum prepared to face terror charges in UK
Eastern Eye

Videos

Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Matching donor found for four-year-old east London girl who was…
State-owned company commissions India’s largest floating solar plant
‘We only have each other’: Bangladesh’s trans entrepreneurs create safe…
The Incarnation – Sita’s writer Manoj Muntashir says Kangana Ranaut…
Pakistan take fresh guard for first home N.Zealand series in…
Sri Lanka prison minister quits after gun-toting claims