7 Catherine O’Hara roles that made her comedy’s quiet powerhouse

Highlights

A career spanning five decades across film, television and voice work



From cult comedies to mainstream hits, O’Hara reshaped every role she touched



Her best performances reveal range far beyond caricature



1. Moira Rose — Schitt’s Creek (2015–2020)

O’Hara’s late-career triumph as fallen socialite Moira Rose stands as her most iconic role. Armed with an unplaceable accent, towering wigs and razor-sharp timing, she turned excess into emotional depth. The performance earned her an Emmy and introduced her to a new generation, proving reinvention was not only possible but powerful.

2. Kevin’s mother — Home Alone (1990, 1992)

As Kate McCallister, O’Hara grounded a family comedy that became a Christmas staple. Her frantic journey back to her son gave the film its emotional spine, balancing slapstick chaos with genuine maternal panic. It remains one of the most recognisable performances of her career.

3. Mickey Crabbe — Best in Show (2000)

In Christopher Guest’s mockumentary classic, O’Hara delivered a masterclass in comic improvisation. Her portrayal of an insecure, tightly wound dog handler was both absurd and painfully human, highlighting her gift for finding vulnerability beneath exaggerated behaviour.

4. Delia Deetz — Beetlejuice (1988; 2024)

As the avant-garde artist Delia Deetz, O’Hara brought sharp satire to Tim Burton’s gothic comedy. Her deadpan delivery and commitment to the role made Delia unforgettable. Decades later, she reprised the character in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, underscoring the role’s lasting appeal.

5. Cookie Fleck — Waiting for Guffman (1996)

Another standout from the Christopher Guest ensemble, Cookie Fleck showcased O’Hara’s ability to mine comedy from quiet desperation. Her yearning musical numbers and crushed ambitions became one of the film’s emotional anchors.

6. Sally — The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

O’Hara’s voice performance as Sally revealed a softer, more introspective side of her work. The role demonstrated her range beyond live-action comedy, bringing warmth and melancholy to a character that remains beloved decades on.

7. Various roles — Second City Television (SCTV) (1976–1984)

Before global fame, O’Hara honed her craft on SCTV, where she played dozens of characters with fearless versatility. The sketch series established her as a formidable comic force and laid the groundwork for the collaborative style that defined much of her later career.

Why her work endures

Across genres and generations, O’Hara consistently elevated material through precision, empathy and a willingness to take creative risks. Whether leading a sitcom or stealing scenes in ensemble casts, her performances reshaped expectations of what comedy acting could be.