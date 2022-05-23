Website Logo
  Monday, May 23, 2022
5 things you must know about Indian-origin businessman Sunil Chopra, who is elected as mayor in UK

BRITISH Indian businessman Sunil Chopra, whose enterprise in the UK grew from a retail shop to wholesale, has become the mayor of the London borough of Southwark for a second time.

Sunil Chopra, the new mayor of the London borough of Southwark

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Having led his Labour party to victory in the recent local elections, the law graduate from Delhi University took oath as the first citizen of the borough at Southwark Cathedral over the weekend. Under his stewardship, Labour emerged victorious over the Liberal Democrats in London Bridge and West Bermondsey seats. The win is considered significant as the Indian community accounts for just two per cent of the population in the seats.

1. First Indian-origin person to hold the office
Chopra, who entered UK politics in 2010, was elected as Southwark’s mayor for the first time in 2014. He was also deputy mayor in 2013-2014, the first Indian-origin person to hold the prestigious office in the Borough.

2. Political journey
His political journey started in the 1970s in Delhi. Chopra became the supreme councillor at Delhi University in 1973-74 while pursuing his law degree and his contemporaries included Arun Jaitley who went on to become India’s finance minister.

3. Business in UK
After moving to the UK in 1979, Chopra started a retail enterprise shop which grew into a wholesale business of children’s garments and baby products.

4. Involved in local community work
He also organised cultural events and community work to promote Indian culture and co-founded the Southwark Hindu Centre.  Moreover, on Saturday (21), Chopra announced the adoption of two charities working in the healthcare sector – King’s College Hospital Charity and BlindAid which provides support to people with visual disabilities.

5. UK-India ties
Mr Chopra also envisions strengthening the economic and cultural ties between the UK and India. He is keen to promote Southwark locally and globally. He is passionate to bring diverse communities together. He believes in equality, social justice and respect for all. He is very keen to work with NGOs, charitable organisations where he can share his experiences and expertise.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

