Website Logo
  • Friday, November 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 467,468
Total Cases 34,555,431
Today's Fatalities 488
Today's Cases 10,549
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 467,468
Total Cases 34,555,431
Today's Fatalities 488
Today's Cases 10,549

Entertainment

26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Bollywood pays tribute to martyrs and victims

Rohit Shetty (L) and Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, and Sara Ali Khan, on Friday paid tribute to all those people who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The celebrities took to social media to remember and mourn the martyrs as well as civilians, who died in the attacks.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan in an Op-ed for the Indian Express said every year as he marks the day, he discovers that the power of survival is linked to the power of humanity, of “our collective commitment that we shall not let the terrorists define who we become”.

Kumar called the Mumbai terror attacks “horrific” as he gave a shout out to all those involved in keeping the country and its people safe.

“It’s been 13 years since the horrific Mumbai terror attack. Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city,” the 54-year-old star tweeted.

Shetty, who has several helmed films in his cop universe including the latest Sooryavanshi, Simmba, and Singham franchise, took to Instagram to hail the spirit of the Mumbai Police and its personnel.

“Mumbai Police, we will forever carry their unyielding spirits in our hearts. Their sacrifice will always be remembered,” he said.

Sara Ali Khan posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of the Taj Mahal hotel, one of the places attacked by the terrorists during the 26/11 terror attacks.

“The martyrs will be remembered,” the actor wrote.

Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, and filmmaker Onir also observed the day.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to debut in theatres on September 9, 2022
Entertainment
83: Ranveer Singh unveils the teaser of the much-awaited sports drama; trailer to come out…
Entertainment
Ram Charan to collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel
Entertainment
Abhishek Bachchan: One of the very few regrets that I have is that when I…
Entertainment
Huma Qureshi’s political drama Maharani greenlit for second season
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan begins filming second schedule of Shehzada around Jama Masjid in Delhi
Entertainment
Trailer of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey amasses over 18 million views in a day;…
Entertainment
Mahima Makwana: Challenging years on TV helped me be confident in Antim
Entertainment
Kapil Sharma debuts on India’s first voice-based social media platform Hoote, developed by…
Entertainment
Director Vishal Furia reveals why Nushrratt Bharuccha was the perfect choice for Chhorii
Entertainment
Chitrangada Singh on working with Abhishek Bachchan in Bob Biswas
Entertainment
Aarya 2 trailer: This Sushmita Sen starrer looks like an edge of the…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra to debut in theatres…
83: Ranveer Singh unveils the teaser of the much-awaited sports…
Ram Charan to collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel
Abhishek Bachchan: One of the very few regrets that I…
26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Bollywood pays tribute to martyrs and…
Insure your valuables, says jewellery specialist
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE