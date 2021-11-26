26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Bollywood pays tribute to martyrs and victims

Rohit Shetty (L) and Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood personalities, including Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty, and Sara Ali Khan, on Friday paid tribute to all those people who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The celebrities took to social media to remember and mourn the martyrs as well as civilians, who died in the attacks.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan in an Op-ed for the Indian Express said every year as he marks the day, he discovers that the power of survival is linked to the power of humanity, of “our collective commitment that we shall not let the terrorists define who we become”.

Kumar called the Mumbai terror attacks “horrific” as he gave a shout out to all those involved in keeping the country and its people safe.

“It’s been 13 years since the horrific Mumbai terror attack. Remembering all those who lost their lives and loved ones. My heartfelt tribute to all the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives safeguarding our city,” the 54-year-old star tweeted.

Shetty, who has several helmed films in his cop universe including the latest Sooryavanshi, Simmba, and Singham franchise, took to Instagram to hail the spirit of the Mumbai Police and its personnel.

“Mumbai Police, we will forever carry their unyielding spirits in our hearts. Their sacrifice will always be remembered,” he said.

Sara Ali Khan posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of the Taj Mahal hotel, one of the places attacked by the terrorists during the 26/11 terror attacks.

“The martyrs will be remembered,” the actor wrote.

Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, and filmmaker Onir also observed the day.