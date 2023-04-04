Ayan Mukerji announces release dates for Brahmastra 2 and 3

Details about the star cast of the adventure fantasy franchise are still awaited.

Instagram: Ayan Mukerji

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Tuesday announced the release dates for the second and third installments of his hugely successful fantasy adventure drama Brahmastra (2022). Titled Brahmastra: Part 2 Dev, the second installment will hit cinemas in 2026 while the third part is being readied to release in 2027.

Mukerji took to his Instagram handle and shared a long note, writing in the caption, “The Next Phase.”

The note reads, “Hi 🙂 The Time has come – for some updates on the Brahmastra Trilogy, the Astraverse, and my Life! After absorbing all the love and the feedback on Part One… I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three -which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three! And…I have decided that we are going to make the two films…. Together! Allowing them to also release closer together! I have a timeline in place to achieve this, which I am sharing with you all today!”

‘Brahmastra: Part Two – Dev’ will hit the theatres in December 2026, whereas ‘Part Three’ will be released in the theatres exactly a year after the second part, in December 2027.

Ayan also revealed that he is set to direct another “special movie” apart from the Brahmastra franchise.

As per reports, he will be helming the second installment of Hrithik Roshan’s action thriller film War for Yash Raj Films.

He added, “I also have another piece of news to share…The Universe has presented me with a very special opportunity recently – a very special movie – to step into and direct! What the movie is… More on that when the time is right 🙂 An opportunity that challenges me and terribly excites me… one where I will learn, be inspired, and where I will grow! So, I have decided to take it up!! *Opening myself up to all the positive energies in this universe so I can do my best and contribute to that one thing that matters most to me – Indian Cinema! *Love and Light, Ayan.”

Further details about the star cast of the adventure fantasy franchise are still awaited.