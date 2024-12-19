Skip to content
13 dead as Indian Navy speedboat collides with ferry near Mumbai

The accident occurred as the ferry, carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, was struck by the speedboat undergoing tests in the busy waters off Mumbai.

Mumbai-boat-capsize-Reuters

A military helicopter flies over a ferry during a rescue operation after a passenger boat capsized off the coast of Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

By Eastern EyeDec 19, 2024
THIRTEEN people have died after an Indian Navy speedboat collided with a ferry near Mumbai during engine trials, authorities said on Wednesday.

Maharashtra state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed the fatalities and said over 100 people had been rescued.

The accident occurred as the ferry, carrying passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, was struck by the speedboat undergoing tests in the busy waters off Mumbai.

Videos shared by local media showed the speedboat cruising before sharply turning and ramming into the ferry, which later capsized.

"Doctors have declared 13 people dead," Fadnavis said. "I pay my heartfelt tributes to those who died in this accident. We share the grief of their families."

The Navy issued a statement saying that the speedboat had lost control due to an "engine malfunction" and expressed regret over the "tragic loss" of lives.

Among the 13 dead were one naval servicemember and two representatives from an equipment manufacturer participating in the trials. Two individuals with serious injuries were taken to the naval hospital.

"Search and rescue efforts were immediately launched," the Navy said, adding that four naval helicopters, 11 naval craft, and four boats from the Coast Guard and police were deployed for the operation.

Elephanta Island is a popular tourist destination, known for its ancient rock carvings, while the Gateway of India serves as a key departure point for ferries in the area.

(With inputs from AFP)

