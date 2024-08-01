Zee Punjabi launches in UK

Zee Punjabi is available on both DTH and Cable platforms across the UK

ZEE Punabi UK launch event in central London

By: Pramod Thomas

ZEE Entertainment UK has officially launched Zee Punjabi, Punjab’s leading TV channel, marking an addition to their growing portfolio of regional channels.

It will cater to the Punjabi-speaking community in the UK and offers a diverse range of content, including popular dramas, reality shows, music, and cultural programmes, a statement said.

Zee Punjabi is available on both DTH and Cable platforms across the UK, and can accessible on Sky channel number 769 and Virgin Media 811, the statement added.

The launch was held this week at Trafalgar Square in central London and was attended by prominent guests, including officials from the High Commission of India, mayors, Punjabi artists, and clients of Zee Entertainment UK Limited.

The evening featured traditional performances, Punjabi cuisine, and speeches from key figures within Zee Entertainment and their partners. The launch aims to bring Punjabi culture to the UK audience, providing a platform for Punjabi entertainment dramas.

Ashok Namboodiri, CBO of Zee International Business, said, “We are pleased to add Zee Punjabi to our portfolio, enriching our audience’s viewing experience with quality Punjabi content. This launch reaffirms our commitment to bringing the best of regional entertainment to the global stage.”

Parul Goel, Territory Head Europe, added, “The launch of Zee Punjabi is a significant milestone for us as we continue to expand in the UK. We believe Zee Punjabi will entertain and connect the Punjabi diaspora with their roots, fostering a sense of community and cultural pride.”

Zee Entertainment UK is a subsidiary of global media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises.