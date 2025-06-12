Indo-Nigerian rapper Yung Sammy is redefining hip hop in South Asia

When Yung Sammy arrived in India from Nigeria as a 12-year-old, he would not have expected to redefine hip hop in the country, but that is exactly what has happened.

The son of a Nigerian priest went from being an outsider, who learned to speak Hindi, Punjabi, Haryanvi and Gujarati, to becoming a popular rapper. Having also absorbed the musical language of the streets, the Delhi-based artist, now in his late 20s, is adding new layers to commercial Indian music with a genre-bending sound that blends Nigerian Pidgin, desi dialects and sharp-edged lyricism.

By shaking up expectations and breaking down stereotypes, he is flipping the script on what it means to be an African artist in India. He recently added to his growing catalogue of high-energy hits with the bilingual anthem Mr Rambo, a track that showcases both his confidence and cultural versatility.

Eastern Eye caught up with the proud Indo-Nigerian talent to talk about his unique musical journey, latest release and future hopes.

Yung Sammy Indo-Nigerian rapper Instagram/ yungsammy___

What first connected you to music?

Music just came naturally. At first, I was just a listener. I guess I was kind of built for it, but I did not know whether I would pursue it with passion. Then one day everything about music – even the language – became interesting to me.

What about Indian music specifically?

I came to India as a kid and grew up here. I learned the language and everything. Then I heard Yo Yo Honey Singh. As I said, I was initially just a listener, but rap really connected with me. I started digging deeper into the genre and thought, ‘okay, this is for me.’ That is when the ride really started.

What drew you to hip hop in particular?

Honestly, I did not know much about hip hop at first. I was just listening to rap. But then I kept exploring and began learning more, including about underground Indian artists. Of course, I also listened to Eminem, Tupac, Jay-Z and others. The more I learned, the more I realised that hip hop is a whole different world. I wanted to be a part of it.

How do you reflect on your rapid rise in music?

By God’s grace, it has been an amazing journey so far. But it has also taken a lot of hard work. With blessings, things have gone well, and there is still so much more to come. Sometimes I just sit and think about all the unreleased music I have and where I am now. It feels like all eyes are on me, and with God’s grace, there is still a long way to go.

What has been your most memorable moment?

There have been so many great moments that I cannot name just one. From appearing on Fire in the Booth (hip hop platform), to signing a record deal, to getting on the radar – it has all been surreal. I have done some epic stage performances and met idols like Karan Aujla, who I really look up to. One day I just woke up and saw Karan Aujla and Honey Singh following me. Those are big achievements for me. When moments like that happen, you know you are on the right path.

How would you describe your unique brand of hip hop?

I feel like my brand of hip hop is just Yung Sammy. I want people to know my name – even if it’s my real name. People said I shouldn’t do that and choose a different name, but I did not want that. I kept it real with Yung Sammy, and it has become a brand now. If you see that name anywhere, you can expect something fresh and unexpected. It is building, and it will go further.

Which of your songs is closest to your heart?

I am connected to all of my songs – even the ones that are not released yet. But yes, The Intro is one of my favourites. I have also been listening to Silence a lot lately. Bounce, from my EP In The Building, is special too. And Mudda, the track I did with Seedhe Maut, is just crazy.

What inspired your most recent song, Mr Rambo?

With Mr Rambo, I wanted to play a character. Something different. So I stepped into the role of a G, having fun and thought, okay, that is Mr Rambo. It became this charismatic, energetic song built around a larger-than-life persona.

What is your master plan moving forward?

Right now, I am sitting on a lot of unreleased tracks. The next one coming out is Top Boyz with BBB. After that, we have a remix of the same track with someone special – I will not name them just yet. Then there is another track with Seedhe Maut, and my EP will follow. I am already working on that. It is going to be something big for the whole hip-hop scene.

Who would you love to collaborate with?

My dream collaborations would be with Karan Aujla and Central Cee. These two are at the top of my list. The day I work with both of them will be the day I can say I have really made it. I admire the way they express themselves and speak real truths.

Tell us something not many people know about you.

There is a lot people do not know. One thing is that I am actually a very simple person, both as a person and an artist. I said it in Intro – I might seem calm and quiet, because I am a bit nonchalant by nature. But when I get on stage, it is different. That is where all my emotions come out. That is who I really am.