Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

YouTube confirmed as the new global home of the Oscars after six decades on ABC

The new Oscars streaming deal shifts the awards to YouTube worldwide, targeting younger online viewers and declining TV ratings.

YouTube

YouTube to replace ABC and stream the Oscars exclusively worldwide from 2029

Getty Images/iStock
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiDec 18, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • YouTube wins exclusive global rights to stream the Oscars from 2029
  • ABC era ends after more than 60 years as viewing moves off US broadcast TV
  • The YouTube Oscars deal runs from 2029 to 2033, starting with the 101st ceremony
  • Ceremony, red carpet and Academy events will stream free to a global audience
  • The move follows a long slide in TV ratings and a push for younger online viewers

YouTube Oscars streaming rights are now confirmed, and the Academy has ended a major chapter in broadcast television. The awards, long tied to ABC in the United States, will move to a full streaming model from 2029. The announcement landed on Wednesday from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which said the YouTube agreement covers the 101st Oscars through to 2033.

ABC keeps the show until 2028. After that, viewers worldwide will be able to watch live and free on YouTube, while US subscribers can also access the YouTube TV feed. The Academy did not reveal financial terms. Still, the change marks one of the biggest shifts yet as film awards chase younger, digital-first viewers.

YouTube YouTube to replace ABC and stream the Oscars exclusively worldwide from 2029 Getty Images/iStock


Why the YouTube Oscars deal matters for the Academy

The Oscars once drew more than 50 million TV viewers. That was 1998. In recent years, numbers have settled around 20 million, sometimes lower, with younger audiences watching on phones or ignoring live television altogether. The Academy has been under pressure to reverse declines and reach film fans outside the US broadcast model.

Academy chief executive Bill Kramer and president Lynette Howell Taylor said the organisation wanted wider access. Their statement described an international membership and a need to “expand access to the work of the Academy to the largest worldwide audience possible.” The language made no complaint about ABC, but the intent was obvious. The future audience sits online.

YouTube YouTube replaces ABC as the home of the Oscars from 2029iStock


What will YouTube show during the Oscars?

The YouTube Oscars deal covers more than a single night. Viewers will see the ceremony, red carpet, backstage footage and the Governors Ball. The Academy will also place interviews with filmmakers, nomination announcements, education programmes, and podcasts on its channel.

Google’s arts and culture arm will support digital archive work, including elements of the Academy Museum and parts of a vast film collection with more than 52 million items (worth approximately £41.08 million / ₹4,313.4 million). In time, the Oscars page may feel less like a TV event and more like a year-round film hub.

There will be accessibility tools. Closed caption tracks will be available, with audio in several languages. That speaks directly to the “2 billion worldwide users” figure YouTube quotes.

Oscars The Academy signs a long deal with YouTube for exclusive streamingiStock


How does YouTube benefit from hosting the Oscars?

For YouTube, this is a branding moment. Chief executive Neal Mohan called the Oscars “one of our essential cultural institutions,” and the platform now controls one of Hollywood’s few remaining global events.

YouTube already has strong live-event traffic in gaming, news and sport through influencers. The Oscars give it something traditional television once guarded: cultural legitimacy. Netflix has the SAG Awards, but the YouTube Oscars deal is the first major awards show from the “big four” to abandon broadcast completely.

Oscars Overview of the Oscar statue at "Meet the Oscars" iStock


It also keeps viewers on-platform instead of sending them to cable channels. If people watch clips, commentary, and short-form reactions around the event, YouTube keeps the ad revenue.

The Academy’s broadcast partner Disney ABC has said it is looking forward to its remaining three telecasts. After that, the relationship will end.

From 2029, the Oscars will be a streaming product, hosted by a platform that did not exist when ABC started carrying the show in 1976. The Academy will hope it turns attention back to cinema rather than ratings decline.

exclusive global rightsabc era endsyoutubehollywoodoscars

Related News

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink
Entertainment

Asian actors join cast of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink

Kim Kardashian on private jet to Korea
Hollywood

Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in daring see-through outfit on private jet to Korea

More For You

Charli XCX spotted in black micro shorts filming Poppi Super Bowl commercial in Los Angeles

Charli XCX walks the Los Angeles campus set in ultra-short black micro shorts

X/@infocharlixcx

Charli XCX spotted in black micro shorts filming Poppi Super Bowl commercial in Los Angeles

Highlights:

  • Charli XCX micro shorts seen during Poppi soda Super Bowl shoot in Los Angeles
  • Rachel Sennott worked beside her on the commercial set
  • The look aligns with Charli’s Brat era and upcoming mockumentary
  • The Moment releases on 30 January 2026

The US singer was photographed on a college campus in Los Angeles wearing black micro shorts for a Poppi soda Super Bowl commercial. Charli XCX, whose Brat era has shaped her current style and sound, was joined by actor Rachel Sennott on set. The images arrived as attention builds for The Moment, a mockumentary scheduled to land on 30 January 2026.

Charli XCX walks the Los Angeles campus set in ultra-short black micro shorts X/@infocharlixcx

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us