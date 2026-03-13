BRITISH ASIANS donated generously to political parties in the last quarter of 2025 (October to December), with cash flowing to Labour, Tories, Liberal Dem­ocrats and the newly formed Your Par­ty, Electoral Commission data revealed last Thursday (5).

The biggest contributions from Asian donors flowed to Your Party, the left-wing movement co-founded by Jeremy Corbyn and former Labour MP Zarah Sultana.

MOU Operations Ltd, a company of which Sultana is sole director, made four separate donations of £100,000 each to the party between October and Novem­ber 2025, totalling £400,000.

A further £70,067 was donated by Zarah Sultana Campaigns Ltd, another vehicle also directed by Sultana. The donations came amid considerable turbulence with­in the fledgling party, with rows over the transfer of funds and control of member­ship data making headlines in the autumn.

For Labour, a standout corporate do­nor was PG Paper Company Limited, a Scotland-based global paper trading firm founded by Asian entrepreneurs Dr Poonam Gupta OBE and Puneet Gupta OBE. Established in 2003 by Poonam from her kitchen in Inverclyde, PG Paper has grown into one of Scotland’s largest trading companies, operating in more than 60 countries.

The firm donated £200,000 to Scottish Labour in December 2025 and a further £33,950 the same month, bringing its to­tal to £233,950.

Individual donor Harish Sodha also gave generously – £100,000 in October and £50,000 in September. Sodha, who fled Uganda during Idi Amin’s 1972 ex­pulsion of Asians, co-founded Key Travel before establishing Diversity Travel, which arranges travel for NGOs and char­ities operating in difficult regions.

Kamal,Vraj and Sunil Pankhania easterneye.biz

The Conservatives received support from the Pankhania family business, Westcombe Developments Limited, the property vehicle associated with Vraj Pankhania and his sons Kamal and Sunil. The family operate in the residential sec­tor and donated £100,000 in October and £50,000 in November. Kamal also made a personal donation of £2,400.

The Tories received £14,999 from Dominus UK Holdings Ltd, whose direc­tors include Husnel Singh, Jai Singh, Prit­pal Singh and Sukhpal Singh Ahluwalia.

Among other donors, Mandeep Singh gave £25,000, while Malik Karim contrib­uted £5,000.

The Liberal Democrats also attracted money from individual Asian donors.

Sudhir Choudhrie, a veteran business­man with interests in healthcare and property who has long backed the party, gave a total of £21,466 across several do­nations between October and December.

Tushar S Prabhu contributed £17,500 in two tranches, Ramesh Dewan gave more than £8,500, and Ahmed AA Hinda­wi donated £15,000 to the party.

Labour also received £54,000 from Rocktel Services Limited, £34,000 in De­cember and £20,000 spread across Octo­ber and November. The firm lists Karim Paul Nakhla and Susan Elizabeth Nakhla as directors.

Dr Poonam Gupta OBE and Puneet Gupta OBE https://www.pgpaper.com/

Mister Singhs UK Limited, whose directors include Kul­winder Singh, Malkeet Singh and Satnam Singh, gave a combined £5,950 to Scottish Labour.

Park Garage Group PLC, a Croydon-based firm associated with Bal­raj and Sunil Tandon, donated £10,000 to the To­ries, while Rain­bow Fostering Services Ltd, run by Aijaz Ahmad and Afshan Ahmad, gave £5,000 to the Lib Dems.

The Asian donations form part of a broader surge in political giving.

Across all parties, £15.45 million was accepted in the fourth quarter of 2025, more than double the £7,462,837 record­ed in the same period in 2024.

The figures were dominated by Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, which raised £5.5m in the quarter alone, largely on the back of a £3m donation from crypto investor Christopher Harborne. Reform raised more than £18m across the whole of 2025, more than double Labour’s £8.1m and ahead of the Conservatives’ £13.4m.

Jackie Killeen, director of Electoral Ad­ministration and Regulation, said: “Al­most £65m in donations was ac­cepted by political parties during 2025. The UK political finance system has high levels of transpar­ency, and we know that voters are interested in where parties get their money from. This publication is an important part of delivering this information for voters.

“However, we know there are parts of the system that need strengthening, and we have been calling for changes to the law for some time. The UK government’s pro­posed.