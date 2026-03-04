Skip to content
'Young Sherlock' puts family ties in focus as Hero Fiennes Tiffin shares screen with uncle Joseph Fiennes

Marks the first time the nephew and uncle have worked together

Hero Fiennes Tiffin Young Sherlock

The series, created under the direction of Guy Ritchie, traces the early life of the famed detective

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Mar 04, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
A first collaboration within the Fiennes family

It became a family affair on the set of Young Sherlock, with Hero Fiennes Tiffin taking on the role of a young Sherlock Holmes opposite his uncle Joseph Fiennes, who plays Silas Holmes.

The series, created under the direction of Guy Ritchie, traces the early life of the famed detective. For Hero, 28, it marked the first time working alongside Joseph, 55, despite long hoping for the opportunity.

He described the pairing as fitting, given the father and son dynamic on screen, though admitted it brought added pressure. Taking on Sherlock Holmes was already a weighty responsibility, he said, and having a close family member present heightened his nerves at the start of filming.

Nerves that mirrored the script

Hero spoke candidly about battling self-doubt early in production, questioning whether he was ready for such a significant part. Those nerves resurfaced when Joseph joined the shoot, with Hero keen to prove himself in front of his uncle.

Yet he said the experience proved constructive. Joseph was supportive throughout, and Hero appreciated having time to settle into the role before their shared scenes began. In some respects, he felt his apprehension complemented the story itself, as Sherlock’s relationship with his father carries its own tension. Any unease, he noted, could easily feed into the performance.

Following in notable footsteps

Joseph is one of several high-profile figures in Hero’s extended family. His mother, Martha Fiennes, is one of six siblings, including actor Ralph Fiennes. Hero has previously portrayed a younger version of Ralph’s character in the Harry Potter films, though they did not share scenes.

Growing up, he has said, his uncles were simply “Uncle Joe” and “Uncle Ralph” at home, despite their established careers. Still, he recognises the expectations that come with the surname and hopes to collaborate with Ralph in the future.

An origin story with global stakes

Young Sherlock is billed as an action-led mystery exploring how an impulsive, sharp-minded teenager becomes the detective later associated with Baker Street. The story follows Sherlock’s first major case, drawing him into a murder investigation and a wider conspiracy that stretches beyond Victorian England.

The ensemble cast also includes Dónal Finn, Zine Tseng, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons and Colin Firth.

The series launches on 4 March on Prime Video.

