Yorkshire confirm Sanjay Patel as Permanent CEO

Former ECB director steered club through financial crisis and oversaw £100.5m franchise sale

Yorkshire
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 27, 2025
SANJAY PATEL MBE has been appointed as the permanent chief executive officer of Yorkshire County Cricket Club after he successfully guided the club through a difficult period as interim boss, it was announced last Monday (20).

Patel, who joined Yorkshire as a non-executive director in February 2024, took on the CEO role temporarily in September last year. He steered the club through financial troubles and oversaw the sale of the Northern Superchargers franchise.

The Sun Group purchased the Superchargers for £100.5 million, providing Yorkshire with a significant financial boost as it plans for the future.

"I'm delighted to have been appointed and am looking forward to working with everyone involved with the club as we look to define what the future looks like for us," Patel said.

"When I first came to Yorkshire, it was only supposed to be for a short time, but after a turbulent year the club is in a great place, and I am excited about the potential. The passion for the game, the people and the opportunities have made this a challenge I couldn't turn down, and I'm genuinely excited to play my part in writing the next chapter for cricket in this county."

The Asian executive thanked the board, staff, players, members and supporters for making his first year at the club enjoyable, saying there is "brilliant work taking place" that gives him optimism.

However, he warned of challenges ahead. Yorkshire will not host men's Test cricket at Headingley in 2027 and 2028, which will create financial pressure.

"The recent sale of the Northern Superchargers has given the club a great opportunity, but it is now imperative that we set the business up to be financially sustainable," Patel said.

"We've got a challenging couple of years coming up with no men's Test cricket at Headingley in 2027 and 2028, which presents a significant financial challenge and is another reason for us to re-develop our business plan to ensure long-term and sustained success is achievable."

Patel said he is determined to maintain strong development pathways for young cricketers and ensure Yorkshire's men's and women's teams compete regularly for trophies.

Before joining Yorkshire, Patel worked at the England and Wales Cricket Board as chief commercial officer and managing director of The Hundred. He created and ran the competition for the first three years. The Hundred recently generated £520m in revenue, with the eight teams valued at around £1 billion.

Club chairman Colin Graves praised the appointment, calling Patel "one of the best leaders in sport" and saying his impact would be "game-changing".

"The club has been given a lifeline with the influx of capital from The Hundred sale, but we must now set ourselves up for long-term and sustained success, both on and off the field. In Sanjay, we have the best possible person to drive us forward."

yorkshire county cricket clubecbsanjay patel

