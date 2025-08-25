JJ Perry brings ‘John Wick’ action mastery to Yash film 'Toxic' with all-Indian stunt crew





What is the history of Krishna Raj bungalow?

Krishna Raj bungalow is more than just a celebrity mansion. It was originally home to legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and his wife Krishna Kapoor, after whom the house is named. Later, it was passed on to their son Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor in 1980. The bungalow has witnessed decades of cinematic history and family milestones.

Now, the baton passes to Ranbir and Alia, who have been deeply involved in the rebuilding process. Reports suggest that the house will be registered in the name of their daughter, Raha, making it not only a dream home but also an emotional gift.

How much is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s house worth?

The newly rebuilt mansion has been valued at an estimated £24m (₹250 crore), making it one of the costliest celebrity homes in Mumbai. This figure surpasses even iconic Bollywood residences such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat in Bandra and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa in Juhu.

While Mannat was last appraised at around £19m (₹200 crore) more than a decade ago, and Jalsa at around £11m (₹120 crore), neither matches the latest price tag of Krishna Raj. The property shows how newer generation stars are setting new benchmarks in luxury living within Mumbai’s real estate market.





What does the Krishna Raj house look like?

The Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt house strikes a careful balance between minimalism and grandeur. A video recently shared on social media revealed the grey façade softened by cascading greenery on each balcony. Large glass windows offer glimpses of high ceilings and ornate chandeliers.

Unlike ostentatious celebrity mansions, Krishna Raj is designed with understated sophistication. Vertical gardens and clean lines dominate the exterior, while the interiors promise a mix of modern comfort with heritage touches. The couple and Neetu Kapoor have been spotted supervising the construction multiple times, ensuring personal involvement in every detail.

When will Ranbir and Alia move into their new home?

According to reports, interior finishing work is almost complete and the family is expected to move into Krishna Raj around Diwali this year. The timing is significant as it would allow them to celebrate their daughter Raha’s third birthday on 8 November in the new home.

Currently, the couple live at their Bandra apartment Vastu, where they also tied the knot in April 2022. The proximity of Vastu to Krishna Raj has allowed them to keep a close eye on construction progress.

What’s next for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt?

On the professional front, both actors have busy schedules. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious two-part Ramayana, the first of which is expected to release next Diwali. Alia Bhatt, meanwhile, headlines Shiv Rawail’s Alpha, the next film in the YRF Spy Universe, slated for release on Christmas Day this year.

The couple will also reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal, their first collaboration after 2022’s Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.