Yash makes explosive entry as gangster Raya in 'Toxic' teaser

Kannada superstar's March 19 release features graveyard bombing sequence, all-star cast including Kiara Advani and Nayanthara, set to clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2'

Yash

The gangster action drama marks his first project since the blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseJan 08, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
Highlights

  • Two-and-a-half-minute teaser shows Yash's character detonating bombs in graveyard while wielding Thompson machine gun.
  • Film features powerhouse ensemble cast with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.
  • Gangster action drama set in early 1990s Goa revolves around drug cartel operations.

Kannada superstar Yash is all set to make a powerful comeback to cinemas with his much-anticipated film 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', scheduled for release on March 19.

The gangster action drama marks his first project since the blockbuster 'KGF: Chapter 2' and showcases him as the unapologetic and ruthless character Raya, with the teaser released today on his 40th birthday.

Explosive entry sequence

The two-minute-31-second teaser opens in a graveyard where a church father performs burial rituals before a gang ambushes the ceremony to bury their own member.

A gangster asks his crew, "Do you think he'll come," receiving the reply, "I don't think so. Nobody's so insane" setting up the perfect entry for the protagonist.

A car suddenly speeds towards the graveyard, crashing into a tree before the entrance. A drunken man emerges, detonating bombs in an unprecedented manner that confuses the gang members.

The entire graveyard erupts in explosions as Yash makes his entry as Raya, wielding a Thompson machine gun and cigar while dressed entirely in black.

The teaser closes with glimpses of him shooting and slicing enemies in larger-than-life fashion, delivering the line: "Daddy's home."
Sharing the teaser, the makers wrote: "Get a good look at your danger - Introducing RAYA."

Cast and production

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, 'Toxic' is set in early 1990s Goa and revolves around a drug cartel.


Shot in Kannada and English, the film will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam KVN Productions/Instagram

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast with the makers previously releasing first-look posters featuring Kiara Advani as Nadia, Nayanthara as Ganga, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca, and Rukmini Vasanth as Melissa.

Shot in Kannada and English, the film will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, ensuring pan-India appeal.

'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups' releases on March 19, 2026, setting up a major box office clash with Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2', directed by Aditya Dhar, releasing the same date.

The face-off between two of Indian cinema's biggest stars promises to create significant buzz at the box office.

indian cinemadhurandhar 2toxic movieyash

