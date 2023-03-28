Website Logo
  • Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Amazon loses case against British delivery drivers

Over 1,400 drivers are taking legal action in London against the US giant

Amazon workers from the GMB union, talk to a lorry driver passing a picket line outside the Amazon fulfilment centre in Coventry, central England on March 2, 2023. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

Amazon Inc. has been unsuccessful in its attempt to dismiss three sample lawsuits filed by British delivery drivers demanding employment rights, such as holiday pay and minimum wage.

Over 1,400 drivers responsible for delivering Amazon packages are taking legal action in a London employment tribunal. They assert that they should be recognised as employees, rather than self-employed contractors.

Amazon says it has no contractual relationship with the drivers and applied to throw out the claims at a hearing last month. However, in a ruling made public on Monday, a judge said the lawsuits against Amazon should proceed.

The tribunal ruled that it could not be “virtually certain” that the drivers would not be able to establish that they have a “worker relationship” with Amazon.

The claimants’ lawyer Kate Robinson said in a statement that the ruling was a “huge success” for the drivers.

“Amazon needs to recognise the value of the drivers delivering on their behalf and give them the rights we believe they are entitled to,” she said.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We’re hugely proud of the drivers who work with our partners across the country, getting our customers what they want, when they want, wherever they are.

“We are committed to ensuring these drivers are fairly compensated by the delivery companies they work with and are treated with respect, and this is reflected by the positive feedback we hear from drivers every day.”

(Reuters)

