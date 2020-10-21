Trending Now

‘Will celebrate next birthday at the White House’, says Biden as Harris turns 56


US Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in San Francisco, California. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
WHILE greeting Kamala Harris on her 56th birthday, US presidential candidate Joe Biden said that they would celebrate her next birthday at the White House.



Harris, who was picked by Biden in August as his running mate, turned 56 on Tuesday(20).

Biden took to Twitter to post a photograph showing their hands clasped together.

“Happy Birthday, Kamala Harris. Next year, let’s celebrate with some ice cream at the White House,” tweeted Biden.





Biden will celebrate his 78th birthday next month.

Harris in a tweet said her birthday wish is that everybody should go out and vote. “My birthday wish this year? For everyone to go vote,” she said.

October 20 also happens to be the birthday of her niece, Meena Harris.

“I couldn’t let the day go by without wishing my niece, Meena, a happy birthday too!” she said.

“In two weeks, we could call this birthday girl madam vice president,” said former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

“Happy birthday, @KamalaHarris! Hope you’re showered with love on your special day,” tweeted former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Harris was born on October 20, 1964, in Oakland, California. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a biologist whose work on the progesterone receptor gene stimulated work in breast cancer research, had arrived in the US from India in 1958.

Her father, Donald J Harris, is a Stanford University professor emeritus of economics, who arrived in the US from British Jamaica.

Harris graduated from Howard University and the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. She was elected attorney general of California in 2010 and re-elected in 2014.

In 2016, Harris became the second African American woman and the first South Asian American to serve in the US senate.







