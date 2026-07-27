Why Gary Stevenson is walking away from his 1.6 million subscriber YouTube channel

Highlights

Gary Stevenson has announced he is ending his weekly Gary's Economics YouTube videos.

The former City trader cited health concerns and growing fatigue behind the decision.

Stevenson said he may return with a podcast or less frequent content after taking a break.

Gary Stevenson has announced that he is stepping away from his popular YouTube channel, saying the demands of producing weekly videos have taken a toll on his health.

The former City trader and wealth inequality campaigner shared the news in a farewell video, telling followers that the channel's regular uploads had become increasingly difficult as he grew more tired. While he is ending the weekly format, Stevenson said he has not ruled out returning with a podcast or occasional videos in the future.

Gary Stevenson cites health concerns

Stevenson, whose Gary's Economics channel grew rapidly during the Covid-19 pandemic and now has more than 1.6 million subscribers, posted an 18-minute farewell video titled It's time to say goodbye after recording a longer 48-minute address.

Explaining his decision, he said the weekly videos had become "harder and harder" as his fatigue increased, making it necessary to step back and prioritise his health.

The 1986-born former Citibank trader rose to prominence through his YouTube channel and his memoir, Trading Game, which recounts how he made millions trading after the global financial crisis before leaving the industry because of burnout.

Wealth tax campaign drew praise and criticism

After leaving the City, Stevenson became one of the UK's best-known campaigners on wealth inequality, arguing that a two per cent tax on individual wealth above £10 million could raise £24 billion annually for the Treasury.

His online content has focused on the relationship between wealth inequality and falling living standards, while warning about the growing concentration of wealth among the richest households.

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However, his Channel 4 documentary, How to Get Filthy Rich with Gary Stevenson, received mixed reviews. Critics questioned both his debating style and his proposed wealth tax, with some arguing that his solutions lacked economic rigour.

Despite that response, the debate around a wealth tax has continued to gather momentum. Recent proposals have suggested that taxing the UK's wealthiest households could generate billions in additional revenue, while more than 120 millionaires, including Gary Lineker, recently signed an open letter calling for higher taxes on the ultra-rich.

Stevenson hints at a future return

Stevenson had previously suggested he was planning to step back during an appearance on BBC's Newsnight, where he spoke about the demands of public campaigning and warned that living standards would continue to decline unless wealth inequality was addressed.

Although he is ending his weekly YouTube schedule, Stevenson indicated that his campaign is far from over. After taking a break in Japan, he said he is considering launching a podcast and may return with monthly videos.

Closing his message, Stevenson said the fight against inequality could not depend on one person alone, adding that he now needed time to rest before deciding his next steps.