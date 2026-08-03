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Why a Hindu organisation is demanding to see Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' before its release

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is facing fresh scrutiny

Why a Hindu organisation is demanding to see Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' before its release

The demand follows the release of the film's first trailer

X/ WorldOfRamayana
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri Kallukaran Aug 03, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Shri Ramlila Mahasangh has sought a private screening of Ramayana before its theatrical release.
  • The group says the demand is driven by lessons from the backlash against Adipurush.
  • It has warned of nationwide protests if the filmmakers do not agree to its request.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is facing fresh scrutiny months before its release, with one of India's prominent Ramlila organisations seeking an advance screening of the film. The Shri Ramlila Mahasangh says it wants to ensure the adaptation does not contain scenes or dialogue that could offend Hindu religious sentiments.

The demand follows the release of the film's first trailer and comes amid heightened expectations for one of Bollywood's biggest upcoming productions.

Why is the group seeking an early screening?

According to reports, Shri Ramlila Mahasangh president Arjun Kumar has written to the makers requesting a special screening for a delegation representing the organisation before the film reaches cinemas.

The letter reportedly says the preview would allow members to identify any scenes or dialogue they believe could hurt religious sentiments, giving filmmakers the opportunity to make changes before the public release.

The organisation has also warned that if its request is not accepted, it and other Hindu groups could stage protests outside cinemas across India.

What does Adipurush have to do with it?

The Mahasangh has cited the controversy surrounding Adipurush as the main reason for its request.

Released in 2023, the film attracted criticism from sections of the public over its visual portrayal of characters and locations, as well as its dialogue. Among the objections raised at the time were the depiction of Lanka, costume choices and the portrayal of Ravana and his army, with critics arguing they did not reflect traditional beliefs.

The organisation said the backlash against Adipurush showed why religious and cultural concerns should be addressed before a film is released.

Has Ramayana already faced criticism?

Even before its release, Ramayana has sparked debate online.

Following the first trailer, some viewers questioned the costume design, arguing that certain outfits appeared too modern for a retelling of the ancient Hindu epic.

The Mahasangh also claimed it had received information suggesting the film may include scenes capable of hurting Hindu sentiments, although it did not specify which scenes it was referring to.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama alongside Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta.

The film is planned as a two-part epic. The first instalment is scheduled for a Diwali release this year, with the second expected to arrive the following year.

ranbir kapoor bollywood backlash mythological drama ramayana
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