Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Who is Manchester synagogue attacker Jihad Al-Shamie?

Al-Shamie, 35, was shot dead by police minutes after launching deadly synagogue attack

Who is Manchester synagogue attacker Jihad Al-Shamie?

Jihad Al-Shamie (Photo: Facebook)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 03, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE man behind the deadly attack at a Manchester synagogue has been identified as Jihad Al-Shamie, a 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent. He was shot dead by armed officers just minutes after launching his assault on Thursday (2) morning, in which two worshippers were killed and several others injured.

Al-Shamie, who lived in Prestwich, is believed to have entered the UK as a small child with his family. He became a naturalised British citizen in 2006, when he was about 16. Although police are investigating possible links, he was not previously known to the security services or referred to the government’s Prevent programme.

Neighbours in Prestwich described him as a quiet man who kept largely to himself. Some recalled him lifting weights in his garden or working out on benches, often switching between western clothes and traditional Syrian dress.

One local resident said: “He was just a straightforward, ordinary lad. Nothing would stand out to make you think he was.” Others said he rarely spoke to people in the street, though he was sometimes seen walking in pyjamas and sandals.

Police raided a house in Langley Crescent, believed to be the family home, hours after the attack. Neighbours said the Al-Shamie family had lived in the area for about 15 years and were thought of as “nice people”.

His father, Faraj Al-Shamie, issued a statement on behalf of the family in the UK and abroad. He condemned the synagogue attack as a “heinous act” and said it had come as a “profound shock”.

The family “fully distanced” themselves from Al-Shamie's actions and expressed their “deep sorrow” for the victims. “Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we pray for their strength and comfort,” the statement said.

Despite his violent end, there has been little evidence so far of Al-Shamie being part of any wider extremist network. The Syrian British Consortium, along with other community organisations, said nobody in their networks recognised him or recalled meeting him.

Home secretary Shabana Mahmood also noted that his name, Jihad, was unusual, and said she had never personally come across someone with that name before.

According to media reports, he led a largely private life in a quiet Manchester suburb, sometimes working as a tutor teaching English and computer programming.

As flowers and tributes gather outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, the investigation into Al-Shamie’s background continues, with police and intelligence agencies working to understand whether he acted alone or had support.

manchester synagogue attackjihad al-shamie

Related News

Prince William promises a modern monarchy after 'toughest year'
News

Prince William promises a modern monarchy after 'toughest year'

Kedleston Hall Celebrates Diwali with community events
News

Kedleston Hall Celebrates Diwali with community events

Sarah Mullally
News

Sarah Mullally named first woman Archbishop of Canterbury

Anti-Muslim hate cases rise sharply in Britain, charity warns
News

Anti-Muslim hate cases rise sharply in Britain, charity warns

More For You

Lord Tariq Ahmad

Lord Tariq Ahmad speaks at the event in London last Thursday (25)

Lord Ahmad hails British Asians as ‘dreamers, doers and dealmakers’

FORMER Conservative minister Lord Tariq Ahmad praised Asian property developers for building not just brick-and-mortar homes, but also “communities and futures”, while paying tribute to generations of migrants who built the UK’s economy.

Lord Ahmad most recently served as minister for south Asia, the United Nations and the Commonwealth from September 2022 until July 2024 and previously held roles in Tory governments.

Keep ReadingShow less
China India
Getty Images/iStockphoto

India and China to resume direct flights after five years

INDIA and China will resume direct flights between designated cities this month after a suspension of more than five years, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

There have been no direct flights between the two countries since 2020, even though China remains India’s largest bilateral trade partner.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer

Starmer defended a multicultural Britain and committed to raising living standards and putting money in the pockets of voters.

Reuters

Starmer rejects divisive rhetoric amid support for Reform

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer said the government was taking its first steps along the path to “renew Britain” as he called for supporters to join forces to “fight for the soul of our country” at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool on Tuesday (30)

Amid rising support for Reform UK, Starmer criticised its leader Nigel Farage of being only interested in fomenting division and called on voters to be patient.

Keep ReadingShow less
Manchester synagogue

Members of a forensic team work at the scene outside the Manchester synagogue after the attack. (Photo: Reuters)

Manchester synagogue victims named after Yom Kippur attack

Highlights:

  • Police name victims as Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66
  • Attacker Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, shot dead by police within minutes
  • Three others remain in hospital with serious injuries
  • Prime minister Keir Starmer chairs emergency meeting, vows stronger security

POLICE have named the two men killed in the attack on a synagogue in Manchester as 53-year-old Adrian Daulby and 66-year-old Melvin Cravitz.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tributes mark Gandhi birth anniversary in London

India’s High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square (Photo: X/@HCI_India)

Tributes mark Gandhi birth anniversary in London

A VANDALISED plinth of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in London was restored in time for the birth anniversary of the Indian freedom icon on Thursday (2).

India’s High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and the mayor of Camden Council were joined at Tavistock Square by community leaders s tributes were paid on Gandhi’s birthday, which is marked as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us