At White House dinner, Trump lauds Nadella, Pichai

“It’s an honour to be here with this group of people. They’re leading a revolution in business and in genius and in every other work you can imagine,” Trump said.

Trump CEOs

Sitting at the centre of a long table, Trump was flanked by First Lady Melania Trump and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on one side, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the other. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 09, 2025
Eastern Eye

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump praised Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Google CEO Sundar Pichai during a White House dinner with top technology executives on Thursday. The two Indian-American leaders thanked him for his leadership and for policies in the technology and AI sectors.

Trump described the gathering as a “high IQ group,” calling the executives “the most brilliant people.” Sitting at the centre of a long table, Trump was flanked by First Lady Melania Trump and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on one side, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the other. Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook sat across from him, while Nadella was seated toward one end of the table.

“It’s an honour to be here with this group of people. They’re leading a revolution in business and in genius and in every other work you can imagine,” Trump said.

After his remarks, Trump invited the technology leaders to share their thoughts.

Pichai said the “AI moment is one of the most transformative moments any of us have ever seen or will see in our lifetimes. So making sure the US is at the forefront.” He called the White House’s “AI Action Plan,” announced in July, a “great start.”

“We look forward to working together. And thanks for your leadership,” Pichai told Trump. “Great job you’re doing. Incredible, really,” Trump replied.

Turning to Nadella, Trump said the Microsoft chief “has done a pretty good job” and pointed to Microsoft stock rising from USD 28 to over USD 500. “What a job you’ve done,” Trump said.

Nadella thanked Trump “for bringing us all together” and for policies that support US leadership in technology. He added that market access and global trust in American technology were key.

“I think that everything that you are doing in terms of setting in place the platform where the rest of the world can not only use our technology, but trust our technology more than any other alternative, is perhaps the most important issue, and you and your policies are really helping a lot,” Nadella said.

Nadella also thanked the First Lady for hosting a discussion on AI and economic opportunity. Trump responded: “A really amazing job you’ve done.”

Earlier in the day, Melania Trump hosted a meeting of the White House Task Force on Artificial Intelligence Education, joined by Pichai, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and other industry leaders.

Speaking after Nadella, Gates said he is now in the second phase of his career, “giving away all the wonderful money that Satya’s good work has helped multiply a lot,” drawing laughter from Trump.

During the dinner, Trump asked Pichai about Google’s investment plans. Pichai said the company would invest USD 250 billion in the US over the next two years. “It’s great. We are proud of you. A lot of jobs,” Trump responded.

Trump also asked Nadella about Microsoft’s investment. Nadella said the company invests about USD 75–80 billion each year in the US. “Very good, thank you very much,” Trump said.

Responding to media questions at the event, Trump repeated his claim that he had “settled” seven wars, without naming them. He added that three of those wars had lasted 31, 34 and 37 years. Trump also said he would soon speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding, “We are having a very good dialogue.”

Other attendees included Google co-founder Sergey Brin, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Oracle CEO Safra Catz.

(With inputs from PTI)

aisatya nadellasundar pichaitrumpwhite house

