Ashani Lewis' 'Winter Animals' is unable to build on compelling opening

THE paperback version of Ashani Lewis’s 2024 novel Winter Animals will be available on January 23. The story follows a recently separated woman on a downward spiral, who becomes entangled with four wealthy squatters frequenting various ski resorts.

The newly single protagonist finds herself in the company of privileged young adults who squat, ski, and drink, while one of them dreams of creating a unique utopia.

This well-written novel offers a compelling setup, intriguing characters, and a premise that slowly draws the reader in, even if the central plot lacks significant developments.

Rather than delivering a drama filled with tension and twists, the story takes on a meditative tone, exploring themes of freedom, hope, dreams, desire, power, wealth, and the meaning of ‘having it all.’

A subtle cultish undertone and nuanced subtext add depth to the narrative. However, the novel falls short of its potential due to unresolved questions, primarily stemming from its abrupt ending.

While the atmospheric prose and engaging writing hold the reader’s attention, the story misses multiple opportunities to add new dimensions that could have elevated the storytelling.

Another drawback lies in the characters, who, despite being interesting, come across as unlikable and overly pretentious. The self-importance of these wealthy young people becomes grating as the narrative progresses. Surprisingly, the protagonist – rather than being the story’s anchor – emerges as its weakest link.

While some readers might extract profound meaning from the novel’s pages, many will likely be left frustrated by the unrealised promise of such a talented writer. Perhaps this book serves as the starting point of a larger story, but as it stands, it’s not a journey readers will want to continue.