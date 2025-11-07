Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Welsh government hosts Diwali event in Cardiff

The event was hosted by Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies MP, with the support of the Honorary Consulate of India, Wales.

Diwali in Wales

L-R: Hon Consul General of India, Wales Cpt Raj Aggarwal, Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies, Rita Singh (Compere)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeNov 07, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

DIWALI was marked in Cardiff with an event organised by the Welsh government and the Honorary Consulate of India, Wales, at the Royal College of Music and Drama.

The event included a performance by the Anushka Phadke Collective, students of the Royal College, and a dance presentation by the Rekha Natya Academy. Guests were served a buffet of Indian dishes.

Major Peter Harrison, Cdr Tris Kirkwood, Raj Aggarwal, Commodore Rob Woods, Brigadier Mark Davies.

The event was hosted by Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies MP, with the support of the Honorary Consulate of India, Wales.

It was attended by the Lord Mayor of Cardiff, captains of industry, community members, senior representatives and students from Welsh universities, the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Police.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies

Huw Irranca-Davies shared a message highlighting compassion, prosperity, and shared values between Wales and India.

He expressed his gratitude for the contribution of the Indian community to Wales, especially in healthcare and business.

Honorary Consul Raj Aggarwal said: “The recent Indian budget and the signing of the FTA are expected to add around £80 million per annum to the Welsh economy — a welcome boost! The FTA will help Welsh firms diversify and reduce their overreliance on EU markets. They are now increasingly able to access India’s vast and fast-growing markets across all sectors.”

Hon Consul General of India

He added: “Our superior Welsh lamb will benefit from tariffs being dropped to zero, while lower tariffs on key Welsh food and drink exports — such as Penderyn whisky — will further strengthen trade. The liberalisation of foreign direct investment in various sectors will also create easier and more productive trading relationships.”

diwaliindia-uk relationsraj aggarwalwaleswelsh government

Related News

Lammy under fire as wrongful prisoner releases hit record high
News

Lammy under fire as wrongful prisoner releases hit record high

Air India crash
News

India’s top court says Air India crash report does not blame pilot

Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, in New Delhi,
News

Thousands stranded as over 200 flights delayed at Delhi airport

Rajesh Patel elected deputy mayor of Shanklin
News

Rajesh Patel elected deputy mayor of Shanklin

More For You

Lisa Nandy

In her letter to Starmer, Nandy said she had declared Kogan's donations to her campaign 'as soon as I discovered these donations existed'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Lisa Nandy apologises to Starmer after public appointment rules breach

LISA NANDY, culture, media and sport secretary, on Friday wrote to prime minister Keir Starmer to apologise after being found to have “unknowingly” breached public appointment rules during the appointment of England's new football watchdog.

The Independent Commissioner for Public Appointments, Sir William Shawcross, said in his report that the appointment of David Kogan last month breached the governance code, as he had made two donations totalling 2,900 pounds to Nandy's Labour leadership campaign five years ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us