Welsh government hosts Diwali event in Cardiff

DIWALI was marked in Cardiff with an event organised by the Welsh government and the Honorary Consulate of India, Wales, at the Royal College of Music and Drama.

The event included a performance by the Anushka Phadke Collective, students of the Royal College, and a dance presentation by the Rekha Natya Academy. Guests were served a buffet of Indian dishes.

Major Peter Harrison, Cdr Tris Kirkwood, Raj Aggarwal, Commodore Rob Woods, Brigadier Mark Davies.

The event was hosted by Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies MP, with the support of the Honorary Consulate of India, Wales.

It was attended by the Lord Mayor of Cardiff, captains of industry, community members, senior representatives and students from Welsh universities, the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Police.

Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies

Huw Irranca-Davies shared a message highlighting compassion, prosperity, and shared values between Wales and India.

He expressed his gratitude for the contribution of the Indian community to Wales, especially in healthcare and business.

Honorary Consul Raj Aggarwal said: “The recent Indian budget and the signing of the FTA are expected to add around £80 million per annum to the Welsh economy — a welcome boost! The FTA will help Welsh firms diversify and reduce their overreliance on EU markets. They are now increasingly able to access India’s vast and fast-growing markets across all sectors.”

Hon Consul General of India

He added: “Our superior Welsh lamb will benefit from tariffs being dropped to zero, while lower tariffs on key Welsh food and drink exports — such as Penderyn whisky — will further strengthen trade. The liberalisation of foreign direct investment in various sectors will also create easier and more productive trading relationships.”