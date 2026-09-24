Vogue World puts robots on the runway after promising a celebration of the ‘human touch’

Highlights
- Vogue World Milan featured humanoid robots during a segment called The Age of Intelligence
- The event had been promoted as a celebration of Italian craftsmanship and the “human touch”
- The robots were made by Chinese robotics company Unitree
- Similar humanoid robots have also appeared at London Fashion Week
Vogue World Milan took an unexpected turn this week when humanoid robots joined the fashion spectacle, despite the event being promoted as a celebration of Italian craftsmanship and the “human touch” in an increasingly technological world.
The robots appeared during a segment titled The Age of Intelligence, adding a distinctly futuristic element to the annual Vogue event.
Robots take over the runway
The humanoid robots, made by Chinese company Unitree, walked into Milan’s Galleria as Gigi D’Agostino’s L’Amour Toujours played.
The machines moved their arms to encourage the crowd to clap, with one even performing a lasso-style movement.
The appearance was part of Vogue World’s fifth edition. The travelling event combines fashion with celebrity appearances and entertainment, having previously been staged in New York, London, Paris and Hollywood.
Milan’s edition was positioned as a tribute to Italian craftsmanship, making the decision to feature robots particularly striking.
Vogue’s fashion and technology crossover
The use of robots reflects the growing overlap between fashion and technology. Similar humanoid machines have also appeared during London Fashion Week.
Vogue World Milan also had technology companies among its supporters, including Meta’s Ray-Ban Meta glasses, while OpenAI provided additional support.
The event comes as Vogue prepares to take its next edition to San Francisco in 2027, bringing the fashion spectacle to a city closely associated with the technology industry.
Is this the future of fashion?
The robot appearance raises a broader question about how far technology should become part of fashion's visual language.
Robotics, artificial intelligence and digital design are already being explored by artists, engineers and fashion designers in increasingly creative ways. Examples include technology being incorporated directly into garments, accessories and experimental art.
At Vogue World Milan, however, the most visible example was much simpler: humanoid robots physically walking into a fashion spectacle.
Whether that was meant to make technology feel more familiar or simply create a futuristic moment, the robots became one of the most talked-about elements of the Milan edition — even as the event's central message celebrated the value of the human touch.