  Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Vodafone Idea hikes mobile call, data rates by 20-25 per cent

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

DEBT-RIDDEN telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Tuesday (23) announced an increase in mobile call and data tariffs across plans by 20-25 per cent.

The higher tariffs will be effective from Thursday (25), it said in a statement.

It has increased the minimum value of recharge by 25.31 per cent for a 28-day period to Rs 99 (99p) from Rs 79 (79p).

In the popular unlimited category plans, the company has hiked the rates in the range of 20-23 per cent.

The lowest plan bundled with a per-day 1 GB data limit with 28-day validity will cost Rs 269 (£2.7). Currently, it costs Rs 219 (£2.2).

Its 84-day validity plan with a 1.5 GB per-day data limit will cost Rs 719 (£7.2) instead of Rs 599 (£6).

The 365-day plan with a 1.5 GB per-day data limit will go up by 20.8 per cent to Rs 2,899 (£29.1). Currently, it is priced at Rs 2,399 (£24.1).

The company has also increased the price of low-value data top-up by about 20 per cent.

The announcement from Vodafone Idea comes a day after its rival Bharti Airtel announced hiking tariffs.

Vodafone Idea is formed by the merger of Idea Cellular and Vodafone India, the Indian arm of British telecom giant Vodafone Plc.

Vodafone holds a 44.3 per cent stake in the entity, which is the third-largest telecom operator in India after Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

