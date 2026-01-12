Vir Das is left guessing between Aamir Khan and Sunil Grover in 'Happy Patel' promo 'Asli Aamir kaun'

Highlights

‘Asli Amir Kaun’ sets up the joke

Aamir Khan Productions has released a short video titled ‘Asli Amir Kaun’, featuring Aamir Khan, Vir Das and Sunil Grover.

In the clip, Sunil Grover turns up dressed and styled like Aamir Khan, copying his expressions and body language. His act confuses Vir Das, who is shown trying to figure out which of the two is the real Aamir.

The back-and-forth between the three plays out as a guessing game, with Grover’s imitation driving most of the humour.

Sunil Grover’s Aamir act

Grover mirrors Aamir Khan’s mannerisms closely, from his tone of voice to the way he moves and sits.

His look is matched to Aamir’s as well, which makes it harder for Vir Das to tell them apart. The result is a comic exchange where Vir is repeatedly thrown off by the double act.

Tied to Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

The video is part of the promotion for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a spy-comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

The film stars Vir Das and also marks his debut as a director. He has earlier worked with the banner on Delhi Belly.

Release details

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Vir Das.

The film is set to release in cinemas on 16 January 2026.