Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Vir Das is left guessing between Aamir Khan and Sunil Grover in 'Happy Patel' promo 'Asli Aamir kaun'

Aamir Khan Productions drops a promo clip where Sunil Grover’s imitation leaves Vir Das guessing

Vir Das Happy Patel promo

Grover mirrors Aamir Khan’s mannerisms closely

AA Films
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 12, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Vir Das appears in a new promo video with Aamir Khan and Sunil Grover
  • Sunil Grover copies Aamir Khan’s look and manner
  • Vir Das is left trying to work out who the real Aamir is
  • Clip promotes Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

‘Asli Amir Kaun’ sets up the joke

Aamir Khan Productions has released a short video titled ‘Asli Amir Kaun’, featuring Aamir Khan, Vir Das and Sunil Grover.

In the clip, Sunil Grover turns up dressed and styled like Aamir Khan, copying his expressions and body language. His act confuses Vir Das, who is shown trying to figure out which of the two is the real Aamir.

The back-and-forth between the three plays out as a guessing game, with Grover’s imitation driving most of the humour.

Sunil Grover’s Aamir act

Grover mirrors Aamir Khan’s mannerisms closely, from his tone of voice to the way he moves and sits.

His look is matched to Aamir’s as well, which makes it harder for Vir Das to tell them apart. The result is a comic exchange where Vir is repeatedly thrown off by the double act.

- YouTube YouTube/ Aamir Khan Talkies

Tied to Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos

The video is part of the promotion for Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, a spy-comedy produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

The film stars Vir Das and also marks his debut as a director. He has earlier worked with the banner on Delhi Belly.

Release details

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by Vir Das.

The film is set to release in cinemas on 16 January 2026.

vir dassunil groveraamir khan

Related News

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

More For You

Charli XCX Golden Globes

The singer arrived as a presenter in a custom Saint Laurent look

Getty Images

Charli XCX makes Golden Globes debut in Saint Laurent with a black swan edge

Highlights

  • Charli XCX attends the Golden Globes as a presenter for the first time
  • wears custom Saint Laurent styled by Chris Horan
  • Look inspired by archival designs with platform sandals and tiered necklace
  • Her mockumentary The Moment will release later this month

A first-time Globes appearance

Charli XCX stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet for the first time this year, arriving not as a nominee but as a presenter.

The singer, best known for Brat, is also preparing for a busy year in film, with her mockumentary The Moment set for release later this month.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us