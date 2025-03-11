Vindi Banga

FROM THE HALLS of Unilever to the corridors of Whitehall, Manvinder ‘Vindi’ Singh Banga has masterfully straddled the worlds of business, government, and philanthropy.

Born in 1954 in Simla to an Indian Army lieutenant general, Banga's trajectory would take him far beyond the Himalayan foothills, though his roots in India would prove instrumental to his global influence.

His remarkable rise began with 33 years at Unilever, where he ascended to the pinnacle as president of global foods, home and personal care businesses and served on the Unilever executive board. His leadership was instrumental in steering Unilever’s sustainability agenda, a role that showcased his ability to balance profit with purpose.

But it's what he did next that truly sets him apart. Rather than rest on his corporate laurels, Banga orchestrated a second act that has made him one of Britain's most influential business figures.

As partner at private equity firm CD&R since 2010, he’s shaped major British retail landscapes through investments in household names like Morrisons and B&M Retail.

It’s his unique ability to bridge the public and private sectors that distinguishes him. In September 2024, he was reappointed as chair of UK Government Investments, which provides expertise in corporate finance and corporate governance to government departments.

“Throughout his first term Vindi’s leadership has been central in guiding the organisation, and I am confident that his reappointment will enable UKGI to continue its important work to support the government’s growth mission,” Tulip Siddiq, the economic secretary to the treasury, said.

What makes Banga particularly fascinating is the family dynamic at play – his younger brother Ajay is president of the World Bank Group, making them one of the most influential sibling pairs in global finance and governance.

It’s in the charitable sector where Banga’s impact takes on a more personal dimension. As chair of Marie Curie until December 2024, he steered the end-of-life care charity through its most challenging period – the COVID-19 pandemic.

Matthew Reed, chief executive at Marie Curie, captures Banga’s impact: “His generous service has ensured the charity is in a much stronger position to close the gap in end-of-life care and transform how we deliver palliative care in partnership with the NHS and local communities. He leaves the trustee board with our deep gratitude and thanks for all his unstinting service.”

Together with his wife Kamini, he established The Kamini and Vindi Banga Family Trust, focusing on cancer research and education through the arts – from funding cancer immunology research to supporting eco-poetry initiatives with the poet laureate, Simon Armitage.

As he took up his new role as chair of the council at Imperial College London in April 2024, Banga continues to demonstrate his commitment to bridging business acumen with social impact. His engineering background from IIT Delhi and MBA from IIM Ahmedabad have evolved into a broader vision for education and research.