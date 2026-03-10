Vin Murria returns to M&C Saatchi board as CEO exit deepens shake-up

Vin Murria rejoins M&C Saatchi’s board four years after being pushed out.

Chief executive Zaid Al-Qassab will step down at the end of March.

Shareholder pressure is fuelling speculation over a possible break-up.

Vin Murria is back at M&C Saatchi, returning to the advertising group’s board nearly four years after being forced out during a bruising takeover battle. Her comeback comes at a delicate moment for the London-listed company, which is grappling with falling shares, restless investors and questions about its long-term structure.

The technology entrepreneur and major shareholder has been appointed a non-executive director. Nicholas Shott, an investment banker with experience in media deals, is also joining the board.

At the same time, chief executive Zaid Al-Qassab is stepping down at the end of March after less than two years in the role. The company said his departure had been agreed by “mutual agreement”.

Bloomberg/Getty Images

Dame Heather Rabbatts, the non-executive chairwoman, has taken interim leadership while the board begins the search for a new chief executive.

The developments place M&C Saatchi firmly back in the spotlight, especially as investors continue to question how the advertising group plans to revive its valuation.

Investors circle as pressure builds

The leadership changes follow a difficult period for the company. In November, M&C Saatchi issued a profit warning, partly blaming weaker spending on political campaigns after a US government shutdown.

Shares in the group have fallen about 25 per cent over the past year. They rose slightly after the announcement, closing at 124p on the London Stock Exchange on March 10 and valuing the business at roughly £153 million.

Investor pressure has also been building. Harwood Capital, the activist investment firm led by Christopher Mills, has built a stake of more than 5 per cent since December. The move has prompted speculation that shareholders could push the company to break itself up or sell parts of the business.

M&C Saatchi is already reviewing its Australian operations. The company had earlier rejected a £50 million approach from marketing group Brave Bison for its performance division, which focuses on media planning and buying.

Analysts at Peel Hunt noted that Al-Qassab’s exit was “not a surprise”, adding that revenue growth at the group had remained relatively subdued in recent years, as quoted in a news report.

The entrepreneur behind the comeback

Murria is no stranger to the company or its boardroom battles. In 2022, her investment vehicle AdvancedAdvT launched a £254 million takeover attempt for M&C Saatchi, which the company eventually resisted.

Despite that setback, she remains one of the group’s largest investors. Murria personally owns close to 12 per cent of the company, while AdvancedAdvT holds almost 10 per cent. Together, the stake is valued at roughly £34 million.

AdvT said it does not intend to make another takeover offer under City takeover rules.

Murria said she would work with the board “to support the delivery of the company’s strategy and to drive the business forward”, reportedly said in a news report. She added that the company had “significant exposure to high-growth sectors” and potential for value creation across its operations.

Born in India and raised in the UK, Murria built her reputation as a serial technology entrepreneur. She previously ran Advanced Computer Software Group before selling it to Vista Equity Partners for $1.1 billion in 2015. She was awarded an OBE in 2018 for services to the British digital economy.

Whether her return signals a deeper strategic shift at M&C Saatchi remains unclear. But with investors watching closely and a new chief executive yet to be found, the advertising group’s next chapter looks set to be closely scrutinised.