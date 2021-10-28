Website Logo
  Thursday, October 28, 2021
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 456,386
Total Cases 34,231,809
Today's Fatalities 733
Today's Cases 16,156
Entertainment

Vidyut Jammwal collaborates with Panorama Studios on their hat-trick film

Abhishek Pathak and Vidyut Jammwal (Photo credit: Vidyut Jammwal/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

After Khuda Haafiz (2020) and its keenly awaited sequel Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha, Vidyut Jammwal and Panorama Studios have collaborated on a new film. There is no update as to when the untitled film will go before cameras.

Panorama Studios, known for backing high concept films over the years, intends to create an iconic piece of cinema that offers a first-of-its-kind experience to the audience. More details on the forthcoming project are expected to arrive soon.

Talking about reteaming with the banner again, Vidyut Jammwal says, “It is reassuring to be working with like-minded people. The viewers are in for a surprise.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidyut Jammwal (@mevidyutjammwal)

Founder and MD, Panorama Studios, Kumar Mangat Pathak says, “We have a history of two films with Vidyut – one (Khuda Haafiz) received unprecedented views on OTT and the other (Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha) has stirred a lot of excitement ahead of its release. It is great to be reuniting with India’s action star for the third time for a very special film. It is a tale compelling enough to bring the audience to the theatres.”

Meanwhile, Jammwal can be currently seen in his latest actioner Sanak (2021) which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

