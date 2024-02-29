  • Thursday, February 29, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Indian court rejects Vedanta’s plea to reopen copper plant

The supreme court said the health and welfare of people residing near the plant is a matter of concern.  Vedanta’s plant has remained closed since 2018

File photo of Vedanta office building in Mumbai. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

By: Shajil Kumar

In a jolt to Vedanta Limited, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed its plea for re-opening of its copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns, while underlining the importance of the health and welfare of the nearby residents.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud dismissed Vedanta’s Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the August 18, 2020 verdict of the Madras High Court which had rejected the mining giant’s plea for allowing the Sterlite Copper unit to reopen.

The verdict came days after the apex court proposed to set up a panel of domain experts to inspect the unit and suggest further compliances and the way forward, saying shutting down a plant of “national importance” will not serve anybody’s purpose.

While observing that the closure of the industry was undoubtedly not a matter of first choice, the bench referred to the “repeated nature of breaches” coupled with the “severity” of violations by the unit.

“The health and welfare of the residents of the area is again a matter of utmost concern and in the ultimate analysis, the state government is responsible for preserving and protecting their concerns,” said the bench, also comprising justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

“We have heard these proceedings for several days and after careful evaluation of the factual and legal material, we have come to the conclusion that the Special Leave Petition by the industrial unit shall not warrant interference under Article 136 of the Constitution. For the above reasons, the petition shall stand dismissed,” it said.

The plant has been closed since May 2018 after 13 people were killed as police opened fire to quell a protest over alleged pollution caused by it.

The Tamil Nadu government subsequently ordered its closure.

Reacting to the apex court verdict, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote on ‘X’: “The Supreme Court has delivered a historic verdict upholding the closure of Sterlite in Thoothukudi due to the strong arguments placed by our government which shattered all the contentions of the factory management”.

The bench observed it was conscious that the unit had been contributing to the productive assets of the nation and generating employment, but the court has to be mindful of the well-settled principles including principles of sustainable development, the polluter pays principle, and the public trust doctrine. (PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India makes big gains in semiconductor sector: Minister
UK
Tata’s UK electric car battery plant to be in Bridgwater
Business
Hunt cautioned over pre-election tax cuts
Business
AI’s water footprint raises questions about sustainability
HEADLINE STORY
Citi hires Viswas Raghavan as new banking head
Business
UK launches competition probe into homebuilders
Business
Disney’s India unit to merge with Reliance: Report
Business
GottaBe! Marketing champions inclusivity with multicultural marketing
Business
Netizens call out Google’s AI chatbot ‘Gemini’ for being racist against white people
News
Indian company, 26 others face EU sanctions over exports to Russia
INDIA
Semiconductor consortium urges India to rethink digital duties
Buisness
End to recession in sight as Britons begin spending again
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW