Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

The curious case of Urvashi Rautela and the art of being unmissable

Her bizarre fashion statements and spiritual stunts make headlines, but is there a method to the madness?

The Strategy Behind Urvashi Rautela’s Spotlight Dominance

From OTT outfits to cryptic captions, Urvashi Rautela knows how to command attention

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMay 23, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Let’s talk about Urvashi Rautela. Not the memes or the mockery but the walking paradox that keeps showing up on red carpets, in headlines, and sometimes, accidentally, in temples.

You might roll your eyes when her name pops up, but you don’t scroll past. Whether she’s blocking a hotel staircase at Cannes for a photo op or casually suggesting a temple near Badrinath is dedicated to her, Urvashi is a recurring character in India’s cultural circus, equal parts spectacle, sincerity, and self-promotion.

The Strategy Behind Urvashi Rautela\u2019s Spotlight DominanceUrvashi Rautela continues to make bold appearances at Cannes 2025Getty Images


From crowns to Cannes: the evolution of Urvashi

Once a beauty queen, now a full-time internet obsession, Urvashi Rautela has been chasing stardom across languages, genres, and continents. She’s done Bollywood, dipped into regional cinema, walked international carpets, and, most importantly, refused to be invisible.

At Cannes 2025, she delivered one viral moment after another. A video of her blocking a hotel staircase for a photoshoot, with guests trapped and eyes rolling, went viral. Netizens called it “peak cringe.” Her response? Silence. Because why apologise when you’re trending?

A black gown with a torn armpit? Fans debated: PR stunt or legit disaster? Urvashi spun it into a hero moment, claiming she ripped it while helping a 70-year-old woman. Cue awws and eye-rolls!

A gold “bra-necklace” clutch dubbed “Barbie’s midlife crisis” and a crocodile necklace. Cartier or copycat? The internet still isn’t sure!

But what others call faux pas, Urvashi spins into flair. Even when critics compared her golden look to “Barbie’s midlife crisis,” she didn’t flinch. She wore it like armour and perhaps that’s the point.

The Strategy Behind Urvashi Rautela\u2019s Spotlight DominanceUrvashi’s signature style turns heads on the global red carpetGetty Images


Temples, tales, and a touch of delusion?

Then there was that temple claim. In a now-notorious interview, she said a shrine near Badrinath was built in her name, where devotees garlanded her photo. The internet exploded. Locals fumed. Eventually, she clarified: “It’s named after the apsara Urvashi!”

This wasn’t her first godly flex. In 2022, she reposted a fan’s “puja” to her, cheekily dubbing it Urvashism. She even expressed a desire for a real temple in South India, citing her growing fandom there.

So the question is, is it self-worship or self-marketing? Depends who you ask. But in a media world where buzz matters more than background checks, her temple talk, however misfired, worked.

The Strategy Behind Urvashi Rautela\u2019s Spotlight DominanceUrvashi Rautela grabs headlines with every appearance Getty Images


Fact-checking Urvashi: a full-time job

What’s tricky with Urvashi is that you never know where confidence ends and creative fiction begins. She’s claimed to be the first Bollywood actress to walk in Manipuri attire. Said she’s fluent in French. Hinted at roles in Kantara 2 and a Parveen Babi biopic, both quickly denied by the respective creators.

Add to that her tone-deaf moment after the Saif Ali Khan incident, where she accidentally pivoted from a stabbing incident to discussing her diamond Rolex. The internet says even her apologies sometimes feel like PR rehearsals rather than genuine remorse.

Still, she keeps pushing. And pushing. And pushing.

The Strategy Behind Urvashi Rautela\u2019s Spotlight DominanceFrom red carpets to airports, Urvashi never goes unnoticedGetty Images


The meme economy loves her

No Indian celebrity gets memed quite like Urvashi Rautela. Twitter and Reddit dissect her every move. There’s a whole corner of the internet that treats her as performance art, like a case study in what happens when hustle overtakes humility.

Nicknames like “Mata Urvashi” and “Damdami Mai” trend ironically. Hashtags like #Urvashism live on. Even the phrase “delulu is the solulu” fits her internet brand like a glove. The point is, she’s not just mocked, she’s watched.

And that’s the trick. In today’s fame economy, it’s not about being respected. It’s about being remembered. And on that front, Urvashi delivers.

The Strategy Behind Urvashi Rautela\u2019s Spotlight DominanceUrvashi Rautela’s online presence keeps fans and trolls equally engagedGetty Images


Hustle or hoax? You decide

Behind the glitter and gaffes is someone who clearly wants it. The fame. The acceptance. The top seat at every table. Urvashi Rautela might not always have the right words or the right necklace, but what she does have is relentless drive.

Her story isn’t polished, but it’s persistent. She’s a walking headline generator, never playing it safe, never fading quietly. Whether you laugh with her or at her, she’s part of the cultural conversation. And let’s be honest, we need a few characters like that to keep the circus interesting.

The Strategy Behind Urvashi Rautela\u2019s Spotlight DominanceUrvashi’s looks are as headline-worthy as her comebacksGetty Images


Final thoughts? Don’t underestimate the unbothered

Urvashi Rautela is not trying to be perfect. She’s trying to be unforgettable. And in an era of blink-and-you’ll-miss-it fame, she’s cracked the code. Loud outfits, louder claims, and the loudest kind of self-belief.

So next time you see her trending, ask yourself: Is she clueless… or playing 4D chess while we’re stuck on checkers? Either way, you’ll keep watching. And that’s exactly the point.

bollywood actresscannes 2025fame economyfashion choicesfaux pasinternet obsessionmedia buzzunforgettable presenceviral momentsurvashi rautela

Related News

Billy Joel
Entertainment

Billy Joel cancels tour dates after diagnosis with rare brain condition affecting balance and memory

Bollywood Odyssey
UK Events

Bollywood Odyssey: Harrow's Hindi Cinema Celebration

UK Prepares for Scorching 27°C Heatwave Across 45 Counties
UK

UK braces for 27°C heat as 45 counties set for mini-heatwave

Karan Johar Leads Prime Video’s Boldest Reality Game Yet
Entertainment

Karan Johar to host 'The Traitors' as Prime Video drops release date for its most twisted reality game yet

More For You

Rajesh Roshan

Rajesh Roshan has enjoyed a glorious 50-year Bollywood career with hit songs across major blockbusters

Getty

Ultimate Rajesh Roshan playlist

He may have often been overshadowed by famous family members, but that has not taken away from the remarkable achievements of ace composer Rajesh Roshan.

The uncle of superstar actor Hrithik Roshan and younger brother of acclaimed filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, he has enjoyed a glorious 50-year Bollywood career with hit songs across major blockbusters.

Keep ReadingShow less
'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Scheduled for May 2026 Release

Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly is expected to reprise her iconic role

Tatler

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' set for May 2026 release with Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt tipped to return

After years of buzz, The Devil Wears Prada sequel has locked in a release date: 1 May 2026. Yes, 20 years after the original hit cinemas, we’re heading back into the high-stakes world of fashion and media.

The original 2006 film, based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel, followed fresh graduate Andy Sachs, played by Anne Hathaway, as she entered the intimidating orbit of Miranda Priestly, played by the iconic Meryl Streep, editor of Runway magazine. Alongside them were Emily Blunt as the overworked assistant and Stanley Tucci as the stylish insider who helped Andy find her footing.

Keep ReadingShow less
Prince William Launches Guardians to Spotlight Wildlife Rangers' Heroism

‘Guardians’ is developed by United for Wildlife founded by William and his charitable foundation

The Guardian

Prince William’s documentary hails the risky work of wildlife rangers

The new six-part series, ‘Guardians’, featuring Britain’s Prince William throws light upon the dangerous work of wildlife rangers. William who is associated to the documentary, has already made the ranger’s efforts one of the important causes of his campaign. ‘Guardians’ will be broadcasted from Friday on BBC Earth’s YouTube and social media channels

The show is William’s brainchild, aimed to emphasise the perilous work done by the rangers. It explains the threatened environments the rangers are exposed to, in order to protect the wildlife.

Keep ReadingShow less
How MrBeast Turned Generosity into a Billion-Dollar Empire

How MrBeast built a billion dollar empire by giving not keeping

Getty Images

How did MrBeast become a billionaire by giving it all away?

Jimmy Donaldson, better known online as MrBeast, has done what few could imagine: become a billionaire not by keeping, but by giving. At just 27, he's now the youngest self-made billionaire, having built an empire from scratch through YouTube videos that mix wild challenges with generosity.

Hailing from a small town in North Carolina, Jimmy started uploading videos to YouTube at 12. His early content was simple, like gaming clips, reaction videos, and goofy stunts. Then came a game-changer: a 44-hour-long video of him counting to 100,000. It was bizarre, oddly addictive, and wildly popular. That viral moment unlocked a formula: doing something ridiculous, filming it, and tying it all to massive giveaways.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harshvardhan Rane Clarifies Stance Amidst Mawra Hocane's PR Accusation

Harshvardhan Rane

getty images

Harshvardhan Rane stirs feud with Hocane for publicity

In the long and undistinguished annals of Bollywood mediocrity, Harshvardhan Rane holds a curious place. Neither a major star nor a complete unknown, he has hovered on the periphery of stardom for nearly a decade.

Despite having almost exclusively delivered flops, he has somehow managed to stay in the news. His latest brush with relevance comes via an unnecessary controversy, wrapped in nationalistic chest-thumping and petty social media drama.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc