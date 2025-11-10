Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Urooj Ashfaq’s 'How to Be a Baddie': Funny, familiar, and not quite fearless

She draws in the audience with the easy intimacy of a late-night chat

Urooj Ashfaq

Indian stand-up comedian Urooj Ashfaq

AMG
Asjad Nazir
By Asjad NazirNov 10, 2025
Asjad Nazir
See Full Bio

Indian stand-up comedian Urooj Ashfaq returns with How to Be a Baddie, a follow-up to her acclaimed 2023 debut show that made her the first Indian comic to win the Best Newcomer award at the Edinburgh Fringe. After previously performing extensively across the UK and further Fringe runs, she returns with a month long UK tour throughout November. The rising star follows up her biggest London engagement at Soho Theatre, until November 15, with shows across the UK, which promise edge, irreverence, and rebellion.

The show is built around a clever conceit: a critic once accused her of not being ‘edgy enough’, and this is her tongue-in-cheek attempt to prove them wrong. She dives headfirst into taboo territory — sex, erotica, beating children, religion, even haemorrhoids — tackling each with her trademark candour and charm. There’s a particularly funny section about dark romance fan fiction inspired by One Direction, complete with hilarious impressions of Harry Styles and Zayn Malik, that captures her mix of sharp observation and silly joy.

Urooj Ashfaq The show is built around a clever conceit: a critic once accused her of not being ‘edgy enough’AMG

Ashfaq’s natural warmth remains her biggest strength. She draws in the audience with the easy intimacy of a late-night chat, peppering her set with bilingual punchlines that weave Hindi and English seamlessly. But for all her charisma, the show feels uneven — a patchwork of strong bits that don’t quite coalesce into something bigger. Some jokes feel familiar, even lifted from her earlier material, while others seem undercooked, as though still in testing mode.

It’s possible that Ashfaq has slipped into a comfort zone. With a bigger international platform and a rapidly growing fanbase, she seems caught between two worlds: the niche, personal storytelling that defined her early success, and the broader, cross-cultural appeal her new audience demands. The result is a show that flirts with vulnerability but rarely deepens it, circling self-deprecation without quite finding new emotional stakes. There’s a fine line between being endearingly modest and underselling one’s own talent — and here, she sometimes blurs it.

For newcomers, How to Be a Baddie remains a lively, entertaining hour — full of clever anecdotes, cultural nuance, and deadpan delivery. But longer-time admirers might sense the momentum slowing and they will feel a strong sense of de ja vu with recycled jokes. There was clear potential to evolve her voice, to take bigger risks and push her storytelling further. Instead, what we get feels like a holding pattern: funny, familiar, and still watchable, but not transcendent.

There’s no doubt Ashfaq is still one of the most original and relatable comic voices to emerge from India’s comedy scene —

but this time, her balloon, though beautifully crafted, never quite soars.

www.sohotheatre.com

comedyukindian artisturooj ashfaq

Related News

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

Capturing India: A Foreign Perspective Through the Lens
Art & Culture

India through the lens of foreign photographers

Waris Hussein Chronicles a Storied Career in New Memoir
Art & Culture

Veteran director Waris Hussein pens his memoirs

Darren Henley
Art & Culture

Darren Henley: ‘Art can make people happier and healthier’

More For You

Zara Muse Diwali Reverie

Zara Muse Diwali Reverie raises £120,750 for charity at Fairmont Windsor Park

Zara Muse Diwali Reverie turns Fairmont Windsor Park into a £120,000 art and charity celebration

Highlights:

  • £120,750 raised through art sales, with £6,037.50 donated to charity (5%)
  • Hosted by Meera Syal at Surinder Arora’s Fairmont Windsor Park
  • New exhibition by Zara Muse combines the Diwali spirit with contemporary painting
  • Michelin-starred chef Atul Kochhar curated a Diwali-inspired menu
  • Night of art, culture and community giving back

The grand ballroom at Fairmont Windsor Park glowed on Thursday (October 23 2025) as Zara Muse Diwali Reverie brought together artists, philanthropists and community figures and raised £120,750, with £6,037.50 (5%) donated to The Arora Charitable Foundation. The hotel, part of Surinder Arora’s Arora Group, hosted the evening, with Meera Syal introducing the programme.

Fairmont Windsor Park shines bright with Zara Muse Diwali Reverie celebration

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us