University of Glasgow to host first ever India Open Day in Bengaluru for prospective students

Highlights

The University of Glasgow will host its first ever India-based Open Day in Bengaluru on Saturday 28 February.

91 per cent of Indian graduates in employment secure graduate-level roles within 15 months of graduating .

Prospective students can meet academic staff, explore scholarships and connect with alumni at the event.

The University of Glasgow, one of the world's top 100 universities and a founding member of the prestigious Russell Group, is set to host its first ever India-based Open Day in Bengaluru on Saturday 28 February.

The flagship event is designed to welcome prospective students and their families to discover study opportunities at the 575-year-old institution, which was founded in 1451 and counts eight Nobel Laureates, three UK prime ministers and three first ministers of Scotland among its alumni.

Professor Rachel Sandison, deputy vice chancellor at the University of Glasgow, said "It's incredibly exciting to be hosting an Open Day in Bengaluru.

The event will give those with an interest in studying at the University a unique chance to engage directly with our academics, explore our programmes, and discover why so many learners from India choose to study at world-changing Glasgow."

Strong graduate outcomes

Indian students have a strong track record at Glasgow, with 91 per cent of those in employment securing graduate-level roles within 15 months of graduating.

The university offers a range of scholarships for Indian students, including the World Changers Global Excellence Scholarship worth up to £10,000 per year, the Global Leadership Scholarship worth £10,000 for exceptional Master's candidates, and the Adam Smith Business School India Achievers Award worth £15,000 for high-achieving Indian postgraduate students.

Overall, 95 per cent of all graduates are employed or in further study within the same period.

Indian graduates progress into leading global organisations including Barclays, EY, KPMG, JP Morgan, BP, LinkedIn and Cancer Research Horizons, taking on roles ranging from data analyst and software engineer to consultant doctor and cybersecurity systems analyst.

Recent graduate Yashika Kumar, who studied a Master's in Chemistry with Medicinal Chemistry, said "Coming to the University of Glasgow to pursue my chemistry course was the best decision I've taken in my life yet.

Glasgow is such a friendly city — the people are so warm and I felt very welcome."

Event offers opportunities

Alumna and film producer Rakasree Basu added "Glasgow offered a supportive environment that combined academic rigour with openness and global outlook.

I would encourage students from India to arrive curious, stay open, and use the University as a platform to build skills, relationships, and perspectives that will stay with them well beyond graduation."

The Open Day will offer families the chance to meet academic staff and admissions specialists, explore degree options across all four colleges — Arts and Humanities, Medical Veterinary and Life Sciences, Science and Engineering, and Social Sciences and receive guidance on scholarships, funding and applications. Registration is essential.