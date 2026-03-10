UK MPs reject social media ban for under-16s

MPs voted down a proposal to ban social media for children under 16.

More than 100 Labour MPs abstained despite strong public support for restrictions.

Government will launch a consultation on age limits and addictive features.

The UK Parliament has rejected proposals to introduce a blanket social media ban for under-16s, opting instead to explore other ways to protect children online.

The idea had been modelled loosely on Australia’s social media ban for teenagers and was included in a bill that passed through the House of Lords in January. But when it reached the House of Commons, the proposal failed to gather enough support late on March 10.

The government opposed the measure, arguing that a full ban might create new problems rather than solving existing ones. Instead, ministers said they plan to launch a consultation in the summer looking at different ways to regulate children’s access to social media.

The vote revealed some unease within the ruling party. More than 100 of Labour’s 404 MPs abstained, even though the government urged lawmakers to reject the proposal.

Public opinion appears to be leaning the other way. A YouGov survey in December found that 74 per cent of Britons supported banning social media access for children under 16.

Government argues for a more flexible approach

Ministers say they prefer a broader set of tools rather than a blanket ban.

Olivia Bailey, an education minister, warned that restricting access entirely could have unintended consequences. A universal ban might push young users towards “less regulated corners of the internet,” Bailey reportedly said in a news report.

She also suggested that shielding teenagers completely from online platforms might leave them unprepared when they eventually start using them.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has not ruled out stronger restrictions in the future. The upcoming consultation will examine options such as age restrictions and curbs on certain platform features, including endless scrolling, which critics say encourages addictive behaviour.

The debate has drawn attention from outside politics as well. Actor Hugh Grant and several public figures had urged the government to support the ban, arguing that parents alone cannot protect children from the potential harms of social media, as quoted in a news report.

Pressure grows as other countries act

The issue has become more urgent as other countries experiment with tougher rules. In December, Australia became the first country to introduce a law banning children under 16 from using major social media platforms.

Back in the UK, critics say the government is moving too slowly. Munira Wilson, education spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, accused ministers of “dither and delay” on protecting children online, reportedly said in a news report.

Alongside the parliamentary debate, the government is also engaging directly with tech companies. Officials recently held a roundtable meeting with platforms including Snapchat, TikTok, Meta and YouTube to discuss ways to improve safety for women and girls online.

Technology Secretary Liz Kendall said she had asked communications regulator Ofcom to produce a report assessing how well these platforms are complying with safety measures.

For now, the UK appears to be taking a cautious route. Rather than imposing an immediate ban, the government seems to be testing the ground first — while pressure from politicians, parents and campaigners continues to build.