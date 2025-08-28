Skip to content
UK car exports to US rebound after trade deal

JLR-Getty

A logo is pictured outside a Jaguar Land Rover new car show room in Tonbridge, south east England. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraAug 28, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
UK VEHICLE exports to the United States rose in July after a new trade deal between London and Washington reduced tariffs, industry data showed on Thursday.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), exports increased 6.8 per cent in July to nearly 10,000 units, following three consecutive months of decline.

The SMMT had earlier reported that exports to the US dropped 55.4 per cent in May compared with the same month last year, with smaller falls recorded in April and June.

"The US remains the largest single national market for British built cars, underscoring the importance of the UK-US trade deal, and July's performance illustrates the impact of this deal," the SMMT said.

The agreement, finalised in May and effective from June 30, cut tariffs on UK car exports to 10 per cent on up to 100,000 vehicles a year.

In April, US President Donald Trump had imposed a 27.5 per cent tariff, reducing demand and forcing manufacturers, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Aston Martin, to scale back or suspend shipments.

Almost 80 per cent of cars made in the UK last year were exported, mainly to the European Union.

The UK auto industry is largely made up of foreign-owned brands such as Japan’s Nissan and India-owned JLR.

The US is also a major market for UK-produced luxury models from Bentley and Rolls-Royce, both owned by German groups.

(With inputs from agencies)

auto industryjaguar land roveruk car exportsus trade deal

More For You

enforcement directorate

The Enforcement Directorate searches were conducted at locations linked to the Gupta brothers, Piyoosh Goyal of World Window Group, and entities such as Sahara Computers and ITJ Retails Pvt Ltd.

Getty Images

India agency acts on South Africa request in Gupta brothers probe

INDIA's financial crime fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday carried out searches at locations connected to the Gupta brothers of South Africa and their associates in a money laundering case.

The action followed a Mutual Legal Assistance Request (MLAR) received by India from South Africa in connection with the "state capture scam," reported PTI quoting sources.

Keep ReadingShow less
Surat-diamond-Reuters

Craftsmen work on diamonds at a diamond processing unit in Surat, India, August 15, 2025. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tariff surge threatens one-third of India’s diamond exports

THE SURAT Diamond Bourse, billed as the world's largest office complex and bigger than the Pentagon, remains largely empty with only a few traders working.

Business has slowed, and the outlook is uncertain.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anil Ambani

Ambani, the younger brother of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, has business interests across sectors including power and defence. (Photo: Reuters)

India’s federal investigator files fraud case against Anil Ambani

INDIA's federal investigator, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has registered a criminal case against tycoon Anil Ambani following a complaint from the State Bank of India (SBI) alleging fraud, the agency said on Saturday.

Ambani, the younger brother of Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, has business interests across sectors including power and defence.

Keep ReadingShow less
