Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

News

UK blasted for Afghanistan evacuation response

Former foreign secretary Dominic Raab arrives at Downing Street (Photo by Rob Pinney/Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

The British government was on Tuesday accused of botching its handling of the evacuations from Afghanistan, after claims it was unprepared and could have done more to help.

The chairman of the cross-party foreign affairs committee, Tom Tugendhat, said the emergency response to the Taliban takeover in August left Afghans “abandoned”.

His comments came after senior civil servants were quizzed about the crisis, following claims from a junior desk officer at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.

Whistleblower Raphael Marshall said just five percent of between 75,000 and 150,000 Afghan nationals who applied to flee under one UK repatriation scheme received help because of the “chaotic” and “dysfunctional” response in London.

Thousands of emails requesting assistance went unread, he claimed, and the crisis centre was understaffed and under-resourced, with a lack of linguists and equipment.

Tugendhat, a former British Army officer who served in Afghanistan, said Marshall’s “powerful and compelling” evidence had helped bring “fundamental failures to light”.

“The evidence we’ve heard today points to a lack of leadership, urgency and adequate resourcing,” he added.

Central to the questioning was why the most senior civil servant in the Foreign Office, Philip Barton, was on leave from August 9 to 26 at the same time as his boss, Dominic Raab.

Raab, who was moved from the post as foreign secretary in a recent reshuffle, came under fire at the time after refusing to cut short his Greek beach resort holiday.

In a round of broadcast interviews ahead of the hearing, he rejected the whistleblower’s claims.

“I regularly checked that we were properly resourced,” Raab told Sky News as he defended his handling of the crisis.

– ‘Complete nonsense’ –

Barton told the committee: “If I had my time again, I would have come back from my leave earlier than I did.”

But he maintained there was “no inevitability” that Kabul would fall by the time he left on vacation, and that his presence would not have made a difference to the outcome.

Cover was put in place during his absence, he said. “I was confident we had a system in place to discharge our duty of care,” he added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also defended the airlift, which saw 15,000 people flown out of Kabul, after the Islamists stormed the capital on August 15.

He called it “one of the outstanding military achievements of the last 50 years or more”.

And he dismissed as “complete nonsense” a claim that he intervened personally to help to evacuate animals from a shelter run by a former Royal Marine.

Barton also said there was “no prioritisation of animals over people” and the charter flight to airlift dogs only happened after people had left Kabul airport.

“We all wish we could have got more people out,” he added but said that although he took Marshall’s allegations “very seriously”, he did not agree with all his claims.

More than 500 government staff were drafted in to deal with a “monumental amount of correspondence”, working under high pressure both at the ministry and at home because of Covid curbs, he added.

Dealing with those requests took priority over replying to them, he said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

HEADLINE STORY
Bangladesh minister quits after sexist tirade, rape threat
INDIA
Indian farming union to evaluate latest government offers
PAKISTAN
Pakistan bans travel from 15 countries
Entertainment
MasterChef semi-finalist says his parents didn’t want him to be a cook growing up
UK
Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman not to contest next election
WORLD
South African anti-apartheid veteran Ebrahim dies aged 84
PAKISTAN
Pakistan lynching: Victim’s body flown to Colombo
News
Javid confirms community transmission of Omicron variant in England
News
‘Ashamed’: Pakistan grapples with fallout from mob killing
PAKISTAN
Pakistan students work magic to transform campus into Hogwarts
News
High court backs Johnson over Priti Patel bullying claims
INDIA
India signs deal to make 600,000 Kalashnikov rifles as Putin meets Modi
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
I want to play 80-90 Tests for New Zealand: Ajaz…
UK blasted for Afghanistan evacuation response
Bangladesh minister quits after sexist tirade, rape threat
Asian cricketers feel like ‘outsiders’ in English game
Indian farming union to evaluate latest government offers
BT aims to make its workforce more diverse
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE