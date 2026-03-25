UK to ban gas connections in new homes from 2028

New homes in the UK will no longer be allowed gas connections from 2028.

Heat pumps, heat networks and solar panels will become standard requirements.

Developers, especially smaller firms, warn the shift could make projects harder to deliver.

The UK government is set to phase out gas connections in newly built homes from 2028, under its long-awaited Future Homes Standard. The move is part of a wider push to reduce emissions from housing, which currently accounts for around 30 per cent of the country’s greenhouse gases.

Under the new rules, developers will need to install low-carbon alternatives such as heat pumps or connect properties to heat networks. Solar panels will also become a standard feature on rooftops. The aim is clear: new homes built from 2028 should produce around 75 per cent fewer emissions compared to those built under 2013 regulations.

A greener push, but at what cost?

While the environmental intent is widely acknowledged, concerns are already surfacing across the construction sector. Lucy Haynes, a partner in the residential development team at Shakespeare Martineau, reportedly said the policy risks landing at a difficult moment for housebuilders.

“This is a classic case of good policy, bad timing,” she said, as quoted in a news report. She pointed out that while renewable energy can lower bills and help the environment, the added requirements may increase pressure on an industry already dealing with high costs and supply chain disruptions.

There’s a broader concern here. The government is pushing for more housebuilding, but at the same time introducing stricter rules that could make projects more expensive to deliver. That balance may not be easy to manage, particularly if material costs continue to fluctuate due to global tensions.

Smaller builders could feel the squeeze

The impact may not be evenly spread. Smaller housebuilders, often working with tighter margins, are expected to face the biggest challenge. According to Haynes, they may need to spend more on regulatory advice and compliance, adding another layer of cost before construction even begins.

She reportedly said that all developers, regardless of size, should begin reviewing their design strategies and supply chains now to prepare for the shift. The implication is clear: adapting early might be the only way to stay competitive once the rules come into force.

At the policy level, energy secretary Ed Miliband has framed the move as part of a broader ambition to secure cleaner energy. He reportedly said the government is “determined to roll out clean power” to strengthen the UK’s energy independence.

For now, the direction is set. What remains uncertain is how smoothly the housing sector can transition and whether these changes will reshape the pace and cost of building homes across the country.