London Jains honour teens for completing Athai Tap fast

THE Jain community in London came together for a historic celebration, honouring five teenagers who successfully completed the eight-day Athai Tap fast, one of the most respected spiritual practices in Jainism.

The children – Moksh Shah, Labdhi Mehta, Mithil Shah, Svara Gandhi, and Dylan Shah – each from different families, were recognised for their discipline, devotion, and inner strength. Athai Tap involves abstaining from food for eight continuous days, a test of both body and spirit, undertaken as a way of seeking spiritual progress and self-control, according to a statement.

More than 300 members of the community gathered at the Potters Bar Derasar to mark the milestone earlier this month. The event began with the teenagers arriving in a limousine before walking down a red carpet, where they were greeted with cheers, blessings, and warm embraces.

The programme reflected the joy and unity of the occasion. Mothers of the tapasvis performed a graceful welcome dance, siblings gave heartfelt and creative introductions, while fathers joined together in a lively stage act. Devotional Jain songs were played, before the celebration concluded with a spirited Raas Garba dance that saw people of all ages joining in with colour and energy.

For many in attendance, the event was more than a celebration of fasting. It was a reminder of the strength of faith, the value of cultural roots, and the inspiration that young people can provide when they commit to tradition and spirituality, the statement added.

Attendees described the event as a proud moment for London’s Jain community.