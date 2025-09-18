Skip to content
London Jains honour teens for completing Athai Tap fast

More than 300 members of the community gathered at the Potters Bar Derasar to mark the milestone

The young tapasvis seated during the community celebration

By Eastern EyeSep 18, 2025
THE Jain community in London came together for a historic celebration, honouring five teenagers who successfully completed the eight-day Athai Tap fast, one of the most respected spiritual practices in Jainism.

The children – Moksh Shah, Labdhi Mehta, Mithil Shah, Svara Gandhi, and Dylan Shah – each from different families, were recognised for their discipline, devotion, and inner strength. Athai Tap involves abstaining from food for eight continuous days, a test of both body and spirit, undertaken as a way of seeking spiritual progress and self-control, according to a statement.

More than 300 members of the community gathered at the Potters Bar Derasar to mark the milestone earlier this month. The event began with the teenagers arriving in a limousine before walking down a red carpet, where they were greeted with cheers, blessings, and warm embraces.

The programme reflected the joy and unity of the occasion. Mothers of the tapasvis performed a graceful welcome dance, siblings gave heartfelt and creative introductions, while fathers joined together in a lively stage act. Devotional Jain songs were played, before the celebration concluded with a spirited Raas Garba dance that saw people of all ages joining in with colour and energy.

For many in attendance, the event was more than a celebration of fasting. It was a reminder of the strength of faith, the value of cultural roots, and the inspiration that young people can provide when they commit to tradition and spirituality, the statement added.

Attendees described the event as a proud moment for London’s Jain community.

HH Guruji performed the Dhwaja Ritual at Ambaji Temple

HH Guruji performed the Dhwaja Ritual at Ambaji Temple

Mahesh Liloriya

The holy town of Ambaji witnessed a spiritually significant day on Sunday as His Holiness Siri Rajrajeshwar Guruji, head of the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre, London, performed the Dhwaja ritual at the historic Ambaji Temple in Gujarat, one of the most revered Shakti Peeths of India.

Eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav at Harrow’s Siddhashram Shakti Centre

Eco-friendly Ganesh Utsav at Harrow’s Siddhashram Shakti Centre

Mahesh Liloriya

The International Siddhashram Shakti Centre in Harrow witnessed an inspiring and environmentally responsible celebration of Ganesh Utsav 2025, which concluded on Saturday, 6 September, with the Ganesh Visarjan ritual performed on the sacred occasion of Anant Chaturdashi.

London temple project for Shree Banke Bihari launched

London temple project for Shree Banke Bihari launched

Mahesh Liloriya

The Shree Kunj Bihari Vrindavan (UK) Temple has officially launched its project to establish a grand home for Shree Banke Bihari in London.

The inaugural event, held in Harrow from 4 pm, featured devotional chants, the Deep Pragtya ceremony, and a presentation outlining the temple’s vision. Speaking at the gathering, Shalini Bhargava described the planned temple as “a spiritual home promoting bhakti, unity and seva for generations to come.”

Bhaktivedanta Manor

Bhaktivedanta Manor hosts grand Janmashtami festival amid record crowds

Bhaktivedanta Manor hosts grand Janmashtami festival amid record crowds

Tens of thousands of devotees gathered at Bhaktivedanta Manor, Watford over the weekend for the annual Sri Krishna Janmashtami festival, one of the most important dates in the Hindu calendar.

The celebrations began on Saturday (16) and continued throughout Sunday (17) , with organisers estimating that more than 50,000 visitors attended across the two days. The programme included darshan of Sri Sri Radha-Gokulananda, devotional singing, thought-provoking dramas, dance performances, exhibitions, and talks. Visitors also enjoyed a vibrant festival bazaar, a food court offering Indian delicacies, children’s activities, and free vegetarian meals (prasadam) served throughout the day.

Shiv Katha at Siddhashram in memory of Air India plane crash victims

Shiv Katha at Siddhashram in memory of Air India plane crash victims

Mahesh Liloriya

London. A five-day Shiv Katha has begun at the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre to honour the victims of the tragic Air India crash, with prayers offered for their eternal peace. The programme, running from 18 to 22 August, is being led by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji with recitations by PP Shri Jogi Dada, and attended by devotees and dignitaries from India and abroad.

Opening the Katha, Shri Jogi Dada called it both a spiritual gathering and a heartfelt tribute to the passengers of the Ahmedabad–London flight. “Mahadev’s darshan equals a pilgrimage. It is inspiring to see the younger generation engaging in bhakti, which is vital for preserving our heritage."

