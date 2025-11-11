Skip to content
Uganda shines in London as High Commission hosts tourism gala and networking dinner

Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaNov 11, 2025

Uganda, fondly known as the Pearl of Africa, sparkled in the heart of the British capital as the Uganda High Commission in the UK, in association with the Uganda Tourism Board, hosted a spectacular Uganda Networking Dinner and Tourism Gala on Friday (7).

The evening brought together an impressive gathering of diplomats, business leaders, tourism partners, and members of the Ugandan diaspora. Among the distinguished guests were the Ambassador of Argentina, the High Commissioners of Rwanda and Kenya, Lord Rami Ranger, former MP Virendra Sharma, Jafferbhai Kapasi OBE, Ms Juliana Kagwa, the newly appointed Executive Director of the Uganda Tourism Board, and Adedayo Olawuyi, Chief Commercial Officer of Uganda Airlines. Representatives from Uganda Airlines, tour and travel operators, and the wider Ugandan community in the UK added to the lively and inclusive atmosphere.

Ambassador Madhvani’s Inspiring Address

Welcoming guests, Her Excellency Ambassador Nimisha J. Madhvani, High Commissioner of Uganda to the United Kingdom, said, “Tonight is not just a celebration, it is a statement,” she declared. “A statement that Uganda is open, alive, and ready to share her beauty with the world.”

Ambassador Madhvani spoke passionately about Uganda’s breathtaking landscapes, from the snow-capped Rwenzori Mountains to the tranquil waters of Lake Victoria, from the mighty Nile in Jinja to the majestic gorillas of Bwindi, painting a vivid portrait of a nation rich in diversity, adventure, and human warmth.

She emphasised the role of tourism as a bridge that connects people, cultures, and opportunities, calling it a powerful driver of both development and diplomacy. “When someone visits Uganda, they don’t just see a place; they feel a connection. They leave transformed, carrying a piece of our home in their hearts, and come back for more.”

Concluding her address to enthusiastic applause, she urged the audience to continue sharing Uganda’s story with pride and passion. “Let’s tell Uganda’s story with pride. Let’s celebrate her beauty, her people, and her promise. The Pearl of Africa shines brighter than ever.”

The gala radiated warmth and energy, with the live Bantu Band setting the tone for an evening of cultural pride and celebration. The highlight was a dynamic performance by Sheebah Karungi, Uganda’s celebrated singer and dancer, whose artistry and charisma filled the room with rhythm, colour, and national pride.

tourismuganda

