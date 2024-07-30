  • Tuesday, July 30, 2024
Two children killed in Southport knife attack

King Charles and Queen Camilla said they were “profoundly shocked” after two children were killed and nine others seriously injured

A police officer receives flowers and a stuffed animal from local residents to put them behind the police cordon near the scene of a stabbing incident in Southport, Britain, July 29, 2024. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

By: Pramod Thomas

TWO children were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed event in northwest England, and a 17-year-old male suspect was arrested, police said on Monday (29).

He was held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Nine other children were wounded, six of them critically, and two adults were in a critical condition.

“We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children,” said chief constable Serena Kennedy from Merseyside Police.

She said emergency services arriving at the scene found “multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries.”

An advertisement posted online described the event as a yoga and dance workshop for children aged between six and 11.

Merseyside Police said the motive for the attack was unclear but it was not believed to be terrorism-related and they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the stabbings.

A police officer receives flowers from local residents to put them behind the police cordon near the scene of a stabbing incident in Southport, Britain, July 29, 2024. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Police said armed police had arrested the suspect and seized a knife after being called around 11.50am (1050 GMT) to an address in Southport, north of Liverpool.

Prime minister Keir Starmer and King Charles both expressed their shock at the attack and sent their condolences to those affected.

“The events today are just truly awful, and I know the whole country is deeply shocked at what they’ve seen and what they’ve heard,” Starmer told broadcasters.

King Charles and Queen Camilla said they were “profoundly shocked” by the attack.

“My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport,” the King said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

In a separate statement, the Prince and Princess of Wales — William and Kate— said as parents they “could not begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through”.

Prince William and Kate added: “We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack.”

The North West Ambulance Service in Cheshire and Merseyside said paramedics encountered a “devastating scene” when they arrived.

Ambulances and air ambulances were used to take the 13 victims to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Manchester Children’s Hospital, Aintree Hospital, Southport and Formby Hospital and Ormskirk Hospital.

Armed officers seized a knife when they arrested the suspect, as Merseyside Police also declared a “major incident”. The force urged the public to avoid the area — as local businessman Colin Parry, who was among those who called the police, described the scene as like a “horror movie”.

(Agencies)

