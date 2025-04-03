Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Trump’s tariffs hit global markets, Starmer warns of 'economic impact'

For the UK, a 10 per cent tariff will take effect on Saturday, with higher duties on some goods beginning on 9 April. Starmer acknowledged that Britain had secured a relatively lower tariff than the EU but warned of its consequences.

Donald Trump

Trump announced a series of tariff increases targeting various nations, including key US allies such as the UK and the European Union.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 03, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

The UK and other global economies reacted on Thursday to US president Donald Trump's newly imposed tariffs, with prime minister Keir Starmer warning of an “economic impact” from the 10 per cent levy on British exports.

Trump announced a series of tariff increases targeting various nations, including key US allies such as the UK and the European Union.

The measures include a 25 per cent tariff on foreign-made cars and light trucks, with auto parts set to be affected from 3 May.

For the UK, a 10 per cent tariff will take effect on Saturday, with higher duties on some goods beginning on 9 April.

Starmer acknowledged that Britain had secured a relatively lower tariff than the EU but warned of its consequences.

"Clearly, there would be an economic impact," he told business leaders at Downing Street, adding that his government would seek the best possible trade outcome.

Speaking in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday, Trump described the move as a historic step for the US economy. “It’s our declaration of economic independence,” he said, holding up a chart of the new tariffs.

The announcement led to sharp reactions from international leaders. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called the tariffs a "major blow to the world economy" and said the EU was "prepared to respond."

China also criticised the decision, warning that it could “endanger” global economic growth.

Stock markets responded negatively, with Tokyo’s Nikkei closing 2.8 per cent lower and Hanoi’s index dropping more than seven per cent after Vietnam was hit with a 46 per cent tariff.

In Europe, Frankfurt’s index fell 2.2 per cent, and US futures declined as investors moved towards safe-haven assets like gold.

Trump justified the measures by targeting what he described as "nations that treat us badly."

This included an additional 34 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, bringing the total added levy to 54 per cent.

China responded with a warning of countermeasures and called for dialogue. The European Union faces a 20 per cent tariff, while Japan is subject to a 24 per cent levy, which its trade minister called “extremely regrettable.”

The response within the EU varied. The French government suggested retaliatory taxes on US tech firms, while Italy’s prime minister Giorgia Meloni called the tariffs on Europe “wrong” but expressed hope for negotiations. Germany said it favoured a negotiated solution.

Canada and Mexico are not affected by the new measures, as Trump has previously imposed separate trade penalties on them over drug trafficking and immigration concerns.

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, however, said his country would continue to "fight" against existing US tariffs.

Trump, who has long supported tariffs as a tool to address US trade imbalances, dismissed concerns about market instability.

“For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike,” he said.

A White House official stated that certain goods, including copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, lumber, and gold, would not be subject to the tariffs.

Speaking about Britain’s position, business secretary Jonathan Reynolds noted that the UK fared slightly better than its European neighbours.

“I recognise the announcements by the president last night put the UK in a relatively better position than, for instance, the EU,” Reynolds told Sky News. However, he added that the 10 per cent tariff was still "a disappointment."

Following Trump’s announcement, the British pound rose one per cent against the US dollar, reaching $1.3139, as the dollar weakened against other major currencies.

Starmer emphasised that trade talks with the US would continue. “We have a range of levers at our disposal,” he said, adding that while Britain’s aim remains securing a trade deal, “nothing is off the table.”

(With inputs from agencies)

ftse 100trumps&p 500ftse100ftse 100 indexuk stock marketftse 100 todayftse 100 futurestrump’s tariffstrump tariffsuk tariffstrump’s tariffs listtrump’s tariffs for uktrump’s tariffs for indiatrump’s tariffs for chinalondon stock exchange

Related News

10 Indian models
Fashion

10 Indian models who deserve the ramp more than overhyped Bollywood celebrities

Top court reviews car loans as banks brace for major payouts
Business

Top court reviews car loans as banks brace for major payouts

Police Recover £1M Stolen Jewellery in Hounslow, Owners Sought
News

Stolen jewellery worth £1m recovered in Hounslow, police seek owners

More For You

India jewellery

The US accounts for nearly £7.6 billion, or 30.4 per cent, of India’s annual gems and jewellery exports.(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

India’s jewellery exports face decline as US tariffs hit

INDIA’s £24 billion gems and jewellery industry is preparing for a sharp decline in exports as the US imposes a 26 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

Industry officials said this would significantly affect sales to the US, India’s largest jewellery market.

Keep ReadingShow less
ronnie screwvala

Ronnie Screwvala’s rise to billionaire status is an inspiring story of vision

Getty

Ronnie Screwvala: From toothbrush seller to Bollywood's lone billionaire

The 2025 edition of the Forbes Billionaire List was released on Wednesday morning, showcasing the world's wealthiest individuals. The list features 3,028 billionaires globally, including 205 from India. Among these is Bollywood's only billionaire, Ronnie Screwvala, a media mogul whose journey from manufacturing toothbrushes to becoming a leading entrepreneur is nothing short of remarkable. With a net worth of $1.5 billion, Screwvala has surpassed the combined fortunes of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan.

Bollywood’s wealthiest man

Ronnie Screwvala stands as the richest person from the Hindi film industry, with a fortune exceeding that of its biggest icons. According to Forbes, his net worth of $1.5 billion surpasses the combined wealth of Shah Rukh Khan ($770 million), Salman Khan ($390 million), and Aamir Khan ($220 million), whose total stands at $1.38 billion. Additionally, he eclipses other notable figures such as Gulshan Kumar (approximately $900 million) and Aditya Chopra ($800 million). His financial success is a testament to his entrepreneurial acumen and strategic investments in both entertainment and education sectors.

Keep ReadingShow less
Airbus bets on Indian supply base to scale up production

Guillaume Faury

Airbus bets on Indian supply base to scale up production

AIRCRAFT maker Airbus plans to significantly ramp up its annual sourcing of components and services from India to reach $2 billion (£1.54bn) by 2030, its CEO Guillaume Faury has said.

Describing India as one of the most important markets for Airbus in terms of growth, Faury said the challenge for the aircraft maker is to support the speed of the growth of the aviation industry in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
nintendo switch 2

The new console aims to build upon the success of its predecessor while introducing fresh innovations

Getty

Nintendo unveils Switch 2 - A new era for hybrid gaming begins

After months of speculation and cryptic teaser campaigns, Nintendo has officially announced the highly anticipated successor to its bestselling hybrid console. The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on 5 June, with a price tag of £395.99 for the base package and £429.99 for a bundle including Mario Kart World. With a range of hardware improvements, redesigned controllers, and an exciting lineup of games, the new console aims to build upon the success of its predecessor while introducing fresh innovations.

A Bigger, Sharper Display and 4K Support

One of the most noticeable upgrades in the Nintendo Switch 2 is its display. The console now features a larger 7.9-inch screen, boasting twice the pixel count of the original Switch and supporting full 1080p resolution. Additionally, the display is capable of up to 120 frames per second, ensuring smoother animations, while high dynamic range (HDR) enhances colour contrast for a richer visual experience. Despite these improvements, the Switch 2 maintains the same thickness as the original model, preserving its signature portable form factor.

Keep ReadingShow less
‘All options on the table’ as Britain prepares for likelihood of US tariffs

Sir Keir Starmer with Jonathan Reynolds

‘All options on the table’ as Britain prepares for likelihood of US tariffs

BRITAIN is likely to be hit by US tariffs despite making “rapid progress” over a trade deal with Washington, prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said on Tuesday (1).

He spoke as US trading partners around the world braced for an expected fresh raft of tariffs from president Donald Trump, in addition to levies already imposed on steel and those set to take effect this week on cars.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc