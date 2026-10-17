A war-free world, courtesy ofTrump

DONALD TRUMP is said to be writing a new history of the Second World War, speculating on what would have happened had he been US president in 1939.

This follows his entirely sensible suggestion that “it’s time for Ukraine to get a new president”, following Volodymyr Zelensky’s criticism of the US diesel deal with Russia.

According to the BBC, the Ukrainian president warned that a new deal to release millions of tonnes of Russian diesel into the US would provide Moscow with money to continue its war against his country, calling it a gift to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Trump told reporters outside the White House that Zelensky “wants to make problems for the world” by continuing to authorise attacks on Russian refineries.

“He’d better damn well stop,” Trump said, before suggesting Ukraine should “get a new leader who can make a deal”.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the country has been under martial law, meaning elections are suspended.

Global fuel supplies, including diesel, have been severely limited by the war against Iran launched by the US and Israel, which led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil products usually flow.

Russia, a major producer, and Ukraine have recently intensified their strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure and transport facilities, further straining energy markets.

Volodymyr Zelensky Agencies

“We said, ‘You can do whatever you want to Russia, don’t hit the refineries,’ because that’s a world problem that’s caused,” Trump continued. “He could have made many deals and for some reason, he never does.”

Now comes the news that Trump is apparently writing a new history of the Second World War.

“Had I been US president, the Second World War wouldn’t have happened,” Trump allegedly said. “Or if the war had started, I could have stopped it on day one, just like I said I would with the Ukraine-Russia war.”

Trump put the blame for the Second World War entirely on Winston Churchill, the British prime minister at the time.

“Such a loser,” said Trump. “Hitler, such a reasonable fellow, wanted to make a deal with Churchill. Instead of making a deal with Hitler and letting him have Poland, Belgium, France and eastern Russia, as Hitler was perfectly entitled to, Churchill kept attacking Germany and especially its energy supplies. He could have made many deals with Hitler, but for some reason he never did.”

Asked by a female journalist from CNN about the Holocaust, Trump hit back: “Quiet, Piggy! That’s fake news!”

He added: “Churchill was wrong in 1939 not to make peace with Hitler, just as Zelensky is wrong not to let Putin have Ukraine. Hitler should have had the Nobel Peace Prize then, just as I should have it now.”